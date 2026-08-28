Tbo Touch moves Replenishment from Centurion to Sandton

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Tbo Touch is moving his Replenishment Concert from its familiar home in Centurion to Johannesburg as the gospel event enters its fifth edition. File picture:

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Tbo Touch is moving his Replenishment Concert from its familiar home in Centurion to Johannesburg as the gospel event enters its fifth edition.

After four editions at SuperSport Park in Centurion, the radio personality and entrepreneur is taking the concert to Johannesburg, a move he says reflects how much the event has grown.

“Johannesburg is the heartbeat of so much of what happens in South Africa: business, culture, entertainment and, importantly, people,” he told TshisaLIVE.

“So moving into the City of Johannesburg is really about taking Replenishment to a bigger audience and creating an experience that belongs to everyone.”

Replenishment started in 2022 with Tbo Touch wanting to create a gospel event that felt different from the traditional concert format.

“I felt that we needed to create an experience where faith and excellence could exist in the same room,” he said.

Over the years, Replenishment has hosted gospel heavyweights, including Rebecca Malope, Benjamin Dube, Grammy Award-winner Bishop Hezekiah Walker jnr, Sbu Noah and Bishop Noel Jones.

For Tbo Touch, the event’s growth is also tied to the reason he chose the name Replenishment.

“Life takes from you. Business takes from you. The pressures of society take from you. Replenishment was created as a space where you can come and refill your spirit,” he said.

The Johannesburg debut will build on the event’s history, with Joyous Celebration, Xolly Mncwango and Jumbo among the gospel acts confirmed for the fifth edition.

More names across the comedy and entertainment line-up are still to be announced, while Alphi Mkhwanazi will host the day.

The fifth Replenishment Concert will take place on Saturday, October 31, at Sandown High Top Fields in Sandton.

TimesLIVE