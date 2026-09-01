IN PICS | Kay Yarms is expecting her first child

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Congratulations are in order for lifestyle and beauty influencer Kay Yarms after she revealed she is expecting her first child.

Taking to her timeline on Tuesday, Kay, whose real name is Khethokuhle Ngonyama, shared images from her pregnancy photoshoot showing her baby bump and a sonogram.

“If you would’ve ever asked me what I truly wanted to be, this would’ve always been the answer,” she captioned the post.

The news came as a surprise to many who had seen her recent timeline photos showing a flat stomach, and Kay has been concealing her pregnancy on her YouTube channel by filming close-up beauty shots that didn’t show her stomach.

Many of her supporters took to the timeline to react to the news, which shot up trend lists.

“Kay Yarms has always been vocal about how much she wants to be a mom. I’m so happy for her,” one user wrote.

“Kay Yarms being pregnant shocked me this morning. Huh?” wrote another.

Kay Yarms has always been vocal about how much she wants to be a mom, I’m soo happy for her 🥺🥺❤️❤️❤️ — Billie Jean👸🏾🤎 (@Mika_Ngobeni) September 1, 2026

Kay Yarms being pregnant shocked me this morning. Huh?😭😭 — Her❤️ (@Itgirl_lit) September 1, 2026

Awwwwww Kay Yarms is preggies 🥹🥹🥹🩷🩷🩷 — Z 🤍✨ (@zxhrxxs) September 1, 2026

Not to be weird with the pharasocialism but Kay Yarms being pregnant is not something I would have guessed. Happy for her! 💕 — coco ᥫ᭡ (@Cocobby02) September 1, 2026

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