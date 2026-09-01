Oncemore Six steps into spotlight with solo concert

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Oncemore Six is preparing for his solo concert, Sound Of Calvary, at Carnival City on Sunday. Picture:

Gospel star Oncemore Six is gearing up to step into the spotlight with his solo concert, Sound Of Calvary, on September 6.

While he says he has a few surprises up his sleeve, Oncemore Six says his mission is to allow people to have enough time to experience his ministry and his music.

“I’ve shared the Big Top Arena stage with many great gospel artists, and we thought it would be wonderful for people to now come to Carnival City for Oncemore Six, and not any other artists,” he told TshisaLIVE.

“We are trying to focus on giving people a journey of my journey since I started my solo career and my solo ministry. I’m trusting that this will be a blessing to the people of God and everyone who will be listening.”

When Oncemore Six began his career, he stood behind the spotlight singing backing vocals for some of South Africa’s biggest gospel stars, including Solly Mahlangu, Dr Tumi and Takie Ndou.

He later gained popularity with the hit worship songs Ngeke Ng’suke Kuwe and Here On Our Knees.

“This period was a very vital and important time of my life and a season of my life. Before I moved to Pretoria to be a full-time backing vocalist, I was actually back home in Mpumalanga; I was an artist. I was an artist in my own right, getting invitations to sing in churches. Then I moved to Pretoria, and then I became a backing vocalist, which was very important. I needed that because it showed me a lot of things that I would not have learnt had I gone straight to being an artist when I got to Gauteng.

“I was able to pick up things that I want to do when I’m an artist and things I don’t want to do, how I want to treat people, and how I would not want to treat people. So it was just a great learning experience, and I’d like to call it a training experience.”

Oncemore Six has now become one of the most sought-after gospel acts in Mzansi, which means he is booked and busy.

He hopes to maintain his humility and stay true to his calling despite the pressures that come with the entertainment industry.

“I want to stay true to what God has given me and not change it because I’m trying to achieve certain things or I’m trying to fit into a certain box. I will fight. It’s not an easy fight. It’s definitely easier said than done, but it’s a fight I’m willing to fight.”

The event is at Carnival City’s Big Top Arena.

TimesLIVE