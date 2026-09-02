Emtee granted R2,000 bail after 16 days behind bars

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Rapper Mthembeni Ndevu, popularly known as Emtee, appeared in the Midrand magistrate's court on Wednesday. Picture:

Rapper Mthembeni Ndevu, popularly known as Emtee, was released on R2,000 bail by the Midrand magistrate’s court on Wednesday after spending 16 days at the Johannesburg Correctional Centre.

He was arrested for allegedly violating a protection order obtained by his estranged wife, Nicole Chinsamy.

Ndevu was meant to appear for a possible trial on Wednesday. However, bail proceedings were heard based on new facts after a withdrawal was submitted on Monday by Chinsamy.

“I made the decision to withdraw the case. I’d like to close this chapter and move on with my life,” Chinsamy said, speaking from the witness stand in court.

Ndevu chose to exercise his right to remain silent.

His advocate, Kwena Manamela, read an affidavit stating that since his arrest, his parents, Lumikile and Phathiswa Ndevu, as well as his three minor children, had been financially prejudiced, as rental and school fees had not been paid since his arrest.

He was granted R2,000 bail on conditions that he not violate the protection order and its conditions, which include that he does not publish anything about Chinsamy on social media platforms.

While the previous conditions said he should not communicate with Chinsamy, the court said he can now communicate with her on matters pertaining to their three minor children.

Ndevu is set to appear again in court on September 10 for further representations.

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