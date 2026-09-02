‘Privacy has been so profound’: Amanda du-Pont on stepping back from acting to build a business

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Amanda du-Pont is beaming with pride after scoring a nomination for the second annual South African Voice-Over Awards.

The actress and media personality is nominated alongside Thato Moatlhodi, Brionne Olsen and Mthunzi Sibisi for Best Commercial Voice-over Performance on Radio.

Her last major acting role was in the 2022 horror film The Domestic, and while she might have stepped away from the spotlight, she never really left the entertainment industry.

She quietly continued to work behind the mic as a commercial voice and brand partner for Vodacom’s digital campaigns and advertisements.

“What people don’t know is I have been doing voice-overs. One needs to have many streams of income that are sustainable but don’t distract you from your main focus and your calling, because we don’t want you distracted, and we don’t want you not great at what you do. A lot of people in this era, even if we have 9 to 5s, are branching into being entrepreneurs,” she told TshisaLIVE.

Aside from doing work in the entertainment industry, she has been focusing on growing her skincare business.

“Privacy has been profound, and also focusing on business. Pulling back slightly for the past two-and-a-half years has helped me grow Lelive significantly. To do anything properly, you need to focus.”

“To see a project through and see it become successful is what I needed to do. Focusing on business has given me privacy, which has been incredible. I feel like a regular degular now, and I love that.”

She is gearing up to make her return to the small screen on Tropika Island of Treasure, which is airing this month.

She’s also revealed exclusively to TshisaLIVE that she has a Netflix feature film which is set to air soon.

“Because the business is finally automated, and everything I do I prefer to do properly, I am so happy to go back to my passion and do what I love. I love that this chapter is indescribable. As of late, it’s been an entrepreneurial chapter, but for the first time I am going back into television, so you will see me on some stuff.

“In every industry, the economic status we are facing right now is about adapt-or-die. One needs to be aware of what’s happening. Work may not be what it was last year or 10 years ago. I think we need to adapt and maybe look at other things we can do.”

TimesLIVE