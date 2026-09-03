Meme Ditshego to be honoured posthumously at SA Voiceover Awards

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The nominees for this year’s South African Voiceover Awards have been unveiled ahead of the celebration of Mzansi’s finest vocal talent on October 10.

The event will also pay tribute to industry icons, including Meme Ditshego, who died aged 60 on June 25 2025. The late actress receives a special posthumous recognition under the Radio Drama Performer (Legacy) category.

“The selection process for the nominations is quite rigorous. It’s not done that it is easily attainable; just by providing us with your work doesn’t mean that you might get an award. But we make sure to honour those who came before us and the future leaders in the industry,” Sinemivuyo “Sine” Mpulu, the founder of the South African Voiceover Awards, told TshisaLIVE.

Aside from being the founder, Sine is a voiceover artist, MC, and content creator who shot to stardom after his parody series on TikTok mimicking Top Billing, and went on to become the official social media presenter for the lifestyle show.

“Voiceover has changed my life. It has changed the way I view the world, the media and entertainment. It’s given volume to my voice, and I want to amplify other voices too.

“This year we’re going to be learning sign language live on stage and teaching the rest of the world as well through streaming. The amazing thing is we have these performers from the industry who are going to help us popularise the art form of voiceover.”

Here’s the full list of nominees below:

Honorary Award

Dudu Khoza

Honorary Award

Adam Behr

Lifetime Achievement Award

Gcina Mhlophe

Best Documentary Voiceover Performance

Adam Behr

Pan-African Voiceover Artist of the Year

Hakeem Kae-Kazim

Best Voiceover — social media (vlogs)

Sinethemba Madondo (Netflix ZA Promo — Bridgerton)

Presh Wa Rowie (TikTok Vlogs)

Best Commercial Voiceover Performance — Radio

Thato Moatlhodi (Standard Bank)

Amanda du-Pont (Vodacom Radio)

Mthunzi Sibisi (Yoco App)

Brionne Olsen (5FM)

Best Animation Voiceover Performance

Thando Thabethe (My Dad The Bounty Hunter — Netflix)

Tyson Ngubeni (Kizazi Moto — Disney)

Candice Modiselle (Kizazi Moto — Disney)

Nsikayesizwe “Nasty C” Ngcobo (Kizazi moto — Disney)

Best Commercial Voiceover Performance — TV

Thato Moatlhodi (Debonairs Pizza)

Siya Ngxambuza (Cartoonito)

Nina Hlalo (Dot Sure Insurance)

Revolutionary Voice of the Year

Alpha Ramushwana (Eye Witness News)

Amahle “Jax” Jaxa (Howzit News)

Sizwe Mpofu-Walsh (SMWX Podcast)

Shudufadzo Musida (Mindful Mondays)

Faith Mangope (Metro FM)

Sihle Lonzi (Activist)

Best Voiceover Artist — Newcomer

Paballo Khoza

Yamikani Katunga

Best Indigenous Voiceover Performance

Zanda Zakuza

Sign Language Interpreter of the Year

Andiswa Gebashe (Sports @10)

Mixo Rihlampfu (SAMA31)

Mpho Pauline Ndebele (Posthumous Award)

Sello Daniel Sengakana (Daily Sun)

Jnr Sign Language Student of the Year

Keabetswe Lehlaleroa (University of Free State)

Amahle Jemane (NSC Top Achiever).

The event will be held at the Indaba Hotel in Fourways, Johannesburg.

TshisaLIVE