All you need to know about this year’s Scorpion Kings Live

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The countdown has begun for the Scorpion Kings Live concert, and the organisers have added to the anticipation after officially unveiling this year’s lineup.

The show, expected to attract more than 70,000 fans, is set to take place on September 19. Scorpion Kings Live is expected to unite pioneers, innovators, chart-toppers and the next generation of South African music for an unmissable celebration of amapiano, Afro-soul, hip-hop, house and contemporary African sounds.

At the centre of the experience are the Scorpion Kings — Kabza De Small and DJ Maphorisa — joined by a phenomenal lineup that reflects the evolution and influence of South African music.

Here’s what you need to know:

Who is in the lineup?

Ami Faku, Amaroto, Aymos, Angekebabuye MC, Beekayrsa28, Blxckie, Bontle Smith, Busiswa, Busta 929, Daliwonga, DJ Maphorisa, Dladla Mshuniqisi, Focalistic, Kabelo Sings, Kabza De Small, Kamo Mphela, Kammu Dee, Key Tech, Khalil Harrison, Lady Du, Leehleza, LeeMckrazy, Madumane, Mark Khoza, MaWhoo, Mhaw Keys, Miano, Mkeyz, Mlindo The Vocalist, Mnqobi Yazo, Mr JazziQ, Msaki, Mthunzi, Nasty C, Nia Pearl, Njelic, Nkosazana Daughter, Nobuhle, Nokwazi, Pcee, Ricky Lenyora, Ringo Madlingozi, Scotts Maphuma, Semi Tee, Soweto’s Finest, Sykes, Thatohatsi, Toss, Tman Xpress, Tracy, Uncool MC, Vulela, Xduppy, Young Stunna, Zaba and Zawadi Yamungu.

Where and when?

September 19 at FNB Stadium.

What time?

Fans can arrive from noon, when the Scorpion Kings Live pre-show gets the party started

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