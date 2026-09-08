BabyOnBoard | Shane Eagle and wife welcome baby No 2

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Shane Eagle and his partner Nikki announce the birth of their second child together. Picture:

Rapper Shane Eagle and his wife Nicole “Nikki” Hughes have welcomed their second child together.

When announcing the news on Monday, Nikki took to her timeline to share images of their son Francis Maximus Hughes, revealing that he was born on July 13.

“Life is crazy! another baby eagle landed safely in our arms,” she captioned the post.

Shane and Nicole have been together since they were in high school, and their love has only grown stronger over the years.

When celebrating his partner’s birthday in October 2023, the rapper disclosed they had taken their relationship to the next level after he asked for her hand in marriage. In 2024 they welcomed their first child together.

Previously speaking to TshisaLIVE about their relationship, Shane said he knew Nicole was meant to be his life partner because of how vulnerable he could be with her.

“I’ve learnt that as a man, vulnerability doesn’t mean you’re weak. It means you’re strong, and there’s a time and place for that — but when I’m with my girl, it would be pointless to be the toughest person.

“I can be that for the world, stand tall and be strong, but as a king, you come to your queen to be vulnerable, so I feel like that is a beautiful place, and when it comes to a ring, I feel like no-one else would deserve that.”

TimesLIVE