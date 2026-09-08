‘It’s not about losing weight’: MJ Maponya reveals DJ Maphorisa’s training regime

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MJ Maponya has given his followers a glimpse into his training sessions with DJ Maphorisa ahead of the Scorpion Kings Live show with Kabza De Small.

While MJ Maponya might be popularly known as a reality TV star and DJ, he boasts more than a decade of experience as a professional health and fitness expert. He is taking his expertise to the main stage as he ensures the amapiano star is physically primed to dominate the stage.

“My approach with Maphorisa is built entirely on flexibility and efficiency. I focus on strength and endurance. I focus on longer reps. It’s not about losing weight or gaining muscle. It’s about having endurance. Maphorisa is not only an artist but a CEO. He has late nights and is not on a regular schedule, so focusing on his lower back becomes part of our training,” he told TshisaLIVE.

He revealed he met Maphorisa in 2018 when he was training the Major League DJz, and they referred Maphorisa to him as a client.

“Me and Phori go way back. Almost a decade ago. Ever since then he’s been one of my longstanding clients. A good brother and friend who teaches me a lot.”

MJ has worked with Carpomore, Mohale Motaung, Lasizwe, and rapper Cassper Nyovest for Global Citizen, where he helped prepare the artist physically for one of the world’s biggest stages.

“The preparations with Maphorisa are going well. It’s the same preparation I did for Cassper for Global Citizen, which was arguably the best performance of his life because of the sports science behind it for performance and energy.

“We do a lot of cardio and running because he loves running and is good at it.”

Health and fitness has been a big part of MJ’s life since he was nine and before he homed in on entertainment. He played for Free State Stars until 2016, when he decided to study sports science and venture into business.

“Physical fitness is very important. If you look at the top 10 performers in the world, they are all in good shape, and you see them performing all the way into their 50s and 60s.”

“Fitness found me first, and then I did reality TV and now music and modelling. I feel blessed to have different careers in a slash generation and working for giants in the industry.”

TimesLIVE