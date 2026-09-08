‘Sne is not involved in politics’: Musa Mseleku sets the record straight

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Musa Mseleku sets the record straight about his daughter Sne. Picture:

With local government elections looming and several South African celebrities making surprise moves into politics, social media is at it again by creating fake campaign posters.

Sne Mseleku shot up trends lists after a campaign poster falsely positioning her as a candidate for the All Natives of South Africa (Anosa) party in the Ray Nkonyeni municipality in KwaZulu-Natal circulated on social media.

The poster set tongues wagging in a heated debate questioning her involvement and how she could suddenly enter the political arena.

Clearing the confusion, Sne’s father, well-known polygamist Musa Mseleku, shut down the rumours

“Sne is not involved in politics,” Musa told TshisaLIVE.

Social media criticism and online speculation surrounding Sne is nothing new for the Mseleku family, who navigate public scrutiny from her appearances on Uthando Nes’thembu and its popular spin-off Izingane Zes’thembu.

Previously speaking to TshisaLIVE about the backlash she receives, Musa said he would defend his daughter from trolls by any means.

“Protecting her is her birthright, especially since she is bullied by people who do not know her or her struggles.”

TimesLIVE