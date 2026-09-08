Tembe family vows to ‘stay silent’ as Anele inquest resumes

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Story audio is generated using AI

The Tembe family say they feel comforted after the formal inquest into the death of Anele Tembe started in the Cape Town magistrate’s court on Monday.

Anele died in April 2021 after falling from the 10th floor of the Pepperclub Hotel in Cape Town at the age of 22.

She was staying in the hotel with her fiancé, rapper Kiernan “AKA” Forbes, who was later fatally shot outside a Durban restaurant in February 2023.

A statement shared with TshisaLIVE by the Tembe family through Manqoba Zungu said they would respect the inquest process and not speak about the matter to respect the families involved.

“The Tembe family is comforted by the resumption of the inquest this morning. We have noted the evidence provided by the South African Police Service and other witnesses today,” read the statement.

“The family resolved to respect the inquest process by not commenting on proceedings under way. The family also felt it would be inhumane to say anything that deepens the trauma suffered by survivors of both families.”

The inquest proceedings are expected to continue on Tuesday and Wednesday and resume on September 15 and 16.

TimesLIVE