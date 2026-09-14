BabyOnBoard | Singer Cici is expecting baby No 2

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Cici is glowing with joy as she awaits baby number two. Picture:

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Congratulations are in order for Busisiwe “Cici” Thwala after she revealed she and her husband are expecting their second child.

Taking to her timeline on Monday, Cici shared images of a recent pregnancy photoshoot with the caption; “Loved before we met, prayed for before we knew you, and cherished beyond words.”

Cici welcomed her first child, Diallo Prince, in May 2020.

The singer-songwriter and actress said she was “filled with so much gratitude” thinking about the life she’s been afforded.

It’s been a babymoon in celebville.

Singer Shekinah Donell also recently revealed she welcomed her first child.

The Suited hitmaker shared images from her pregnancy photoshoot at the beach with the caption: “We are so lucky to have you with us baby girl. I am leaving these pictures here as a forever reminder of the magic that is pregnancy and a time stamp to when life changed forever, for the better. By God’s grace you are here and more precious then we could have asked for. Happy three months to our favourite girl.”

TimesLIVE