‘I have to be a role model right now’: Khanyi Mbau on growth, motherhood and privacy

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Khanyi Mbau has spent nearly two decades under the glare of the public eye, but the version of her in this chapter of her life is noticeably different.

She’s more grounded, more private and is grounded by the weight of mothering a young adult, Khanukani.

“My being in Dubai really brought us close. You really appreciate something you don’t see often. She’s at that age where she’s going to leave me one day. She’s going to start her life and start a family,” Khanyi told TshisaLIVE.

“I’ve grown. I have a 20-year-old child, so I have to be a role model right now so that the 20-year-old can understand the roots of being a solid human being.”

The responsibility of motherhood has shaped how she presents herself to the world.

“I’ve gone more private, reason being out of respect for my child. My child is on Instagram now fully, and she’s got friends and have conversations. So we dress better now. I’m a mother.”

After I saw the impact that scene of myself on The Wife had on my child, I said I’m no longer my own. That’s why people haven’t seen me. I choose my work wisely and choose work that represents my beliefs and who I’m trying to become — Khanyi Mbau

Two years ago, Khanyi granted her daughter the room to discover herself by taking a gap year. Now she’s studying the business of fashion.

“I gave her the gap year; she had fun. She actually wanted to do coding. But then she came back and said she’s a fashionista. She found herself.”

Despite the demands of parenting, Khanyi said it hasn’t stopped her from making strides in her career.

She’s gearing up to make her return on Meet The Khumalos 2 on Netflix.

“I’m very intentional about the work that I take. After I saw the impact that scene of myself on The Wife had on my child, I said I’m no longer my own. That’s why people haven’t seen me. I choose my work wisely and choose work that represents my beliefs and who I’m trying to become.”

Khanyi’s five-year public relationship with Zimbabwean businessman Kudzai Mushonga ended in February 2025 after she returned to South Africa from Dubai. When addressing the shift of her relationship status, Khanyi said she would rather protect his image than divulge what transpired between them.

“Nothing went wrong. I’m still trying to figure it out. Great guy. He’s a lovely guy. Very wise, full of potential. Humans will be human. I don’t have anything rough at the moment to say.

“I’m such a feather. I’m good. I just know where I need to be and what I need to be doing. It’s peaceful. Sometimes it’s best to say nothing to allow someone to still have a face in public. Fighting back doesn’t make you a victor.

“The beauty about growth is that silence is the best way to heal the others.”

TimesLIVE