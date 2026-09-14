‘I’m Nigerian by blood, but SA shaped me’ — 8figurez on embracing his heritage

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8figurez has entered a new chapter in his career as he celebrates taking full control of his music and balancing his Nigerian and South African roots.

His latest single Stay Fresh is the first song where he recorded and engineered the vocals on his own.

“I have never taken full control of that process before, so achieving that gave me a whole new level of confidence. It made the song even more personal,” he told TshisaLIVE.

“Stay Fresh is about staying true to yourself no matter what’s going on around you. This record is a statement, sonically and visually, of where I’m at right now as an artist. The inspiration came more from the vibration I was feeling at the time, my mindset, and my personal experiences within and outside Cape Town.”

Born in Nigeria, 8figurez moved to South Africa 15 years ago to study and start his career. During his time here he’s collaborated with renowned stars including Gemeni Major.

I’m Nigerian by blood, but South Africa helped shape my life and career. My first son is South African and Nigerian. When the protests started, people wanted me to pick a side. I never did because I carry both — 8figurez

After recent social tension and protests involving South Africans and foreign nationals, 8figurez said he was caught in the middle.

He said he chose to focus on protecting his family and maintaining his peace while knowing his heritage.

“Cape Town is definitely part of my journey and has influenced me as a person and as an artist. The city’s energy, diversity, lifestyle and culture have all contributed to the experiences that shape my music and creative identity,

“I’m Nigerian by blood, but South Africa helped shape my life and career. My first son is South African and Nigerian. When the protests started, people wanted me to pick a side. I never did because I carry both.”

8figurez is working with producers MashBeatz and Buzzi Lee on his debut album expected at the end of the year.

“Throughout my journey, I have had the opportunity to work with artists and producers from different countries and cultural backgrounds, and that diversity is something I really value in my music.

“I’m constantly creating and exploring new sounds, but more importantly I enjoy collaborating with artists from different cultures and musical backgrounds. I believe those collaborations allow you to learn, grow and bring something unique to the music. As for my dream collaborations locally, I’d like to work with DJ Maphorisa and Blxckie. The list is very long, and I believe there are many exciting collaborations ahead.”

TimesLIVE