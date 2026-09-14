Tebogo Ramokgadi pays R18,000 to polish his signature smile in Dubai

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Tebogo Ramokgadi flew to Dubai for a dental touch-up to refresh his smile in time for National Oral Health Month this September.

Having previously splurged R100,000 on perfecting his teeth, the reality TV star and socialite returned to Dubai for a professional polishing treatment costing approximately R18,000.

“I wanted to refresh my smile because it is such a big part of how I present myself. I’m shooting season 2 of the reality show. I work in entertainment and I’m constantly meeting people, so taking care of my teeth is important to me. It wasn’t about insecurity; it was about maintenance, confidence and feeling good when I smile,” Tebogo told TshisaLIVE.

“Your smile is something you carry everywhere. But I also want people to understand that spending money on a smile doesn’t replace looking after your oral health. You still have to brush, floss, have regular dental check-ups and take care of your gums. Luxury treatment is one thing; the everyday routine is what really matters.”

Tebogo said this maintenance trip was in preparation for his next big TV career phase. He’s gearing up to travel to Bangkok as his international travel and entertainment plans continue to unfold.

“Going into season 2 of Diamond and Dolls, I’m developing new television and entertainment ideas, working internationally and travelling more. Season 2 is bigger, more elevated and more intentional. I’ve grown since the first season and the show has grown with me.

“Viewers can expect new dolls, new personalities, new experiences and a lifestyle that reflects where I am now. It’s still reality but we’re taking the production and the storytelling to another level. It’s about personalities, fashion, travel, ambition, relationships, business and the realities that come with living a certain lifestyle.

“I want people to be entertained but I also want them to see aspiration, creativity and different possibilities.”

TimesLIVE