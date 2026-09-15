Rapper Emtee awaits NPA decision after case postponed – again

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The National Prosecuting Authority is yet to decide on legal representations made by rapper Mthembeni “Emtee” Ndevu’s lawyers to have charges against him withdrawn.

The Roll Up hitmaker appeared briefly in the Midrand magistrate’s court on Tuesday, where his case was postponed to October 2 for the outcome of the representations.

“His father is happy that the case was postponed. He said that’s exactly what he hoped for because he will now get time to focus on his work,” a source told TimesLIVE.

“As you’ve seen, he’s back to performing; that’s his livelihood, that’s what he needs to focus on to provide for himself and his family,” another source told TimesLIVE.

Since September 2, the rapper — who spent 16 days behind bars in the Johannesburg Correctional Centre — has been out on R2,000 bail after he violated a 2023 protection order obtained by his estranged wife, Nicole Chinsamy.

The protection order prohibits him from publishing anything about Chinsamy, whether good or bad, on social media platforms, directly or indirectly, and requires him to take down anything he had posted about her.

He’s out on bail based on new facts after Chinsamy submitted a formal withdrawal statement.

“I made the decision to withdraw the case. I’d like to close this chapter and move on with my life,” Chinsamy said, speaking from the witness stand in court recently.

TimesLIVE