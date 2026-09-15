‘You can’t be slow to act SAPS’ — Bridget Masinga and other celebs after Kempton Park woman’s death

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The discovery of 38-year-old Elizabeth “Tsontso” Moselakgomo’s body after she went missing during an afternoon run has sparked widespread outrage, renewing the conversation around women’s safety in South Africa.

As details surrounding the deaths of women in the Kempton Park area continue to emerge, Mzansi stars and activists have taken to their timelines to voice their frustration.

Media personality Bridget Masinga expressed her concern over the delay in warning residents about potential threats in the area.

“Why does [the] SA Police Service (SAPS) wait until another woman is taken? This Kempton Park killer alert should have been public weeks ago. If a community is not safe, say something sooner so women can be more vigilant and take safety measures. You can’t be slow to act SAPS,” Bridget wrote.

Singer Brenda Mtambo said she was terrified when going to the gym after recent reports.

“This thing that is happening right now is frustrating me. How many marches, how many campaigns? How are we supposed to feel safe as women in our country?”

You can’t be serious . Where are the leaders of this country ??? Dawg this is soo painful man!!! I hate this soo much about South Africa !!! Soo much !!! Another life gone , just like that ??? And these pigs are so comfortable doing this . https://t.co/8ltt8yWncO — Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) September 14, 2026

Why does @SAPoliceService wait until another woman is taken.

This Kempton Park killer alert should have been public weeks ago!!!

If a community is not safe, say something sooner so women can be more vigilant and take safety measures. You can’t be slow to act SAPS. — Bridget Masinga (@BridgetMasinga) September 13, 2026

We have done this many times before , her face will be all over our pages and politicians will use her name consistently! But nothing will change! — Siv Ngesi (@iamSivN) September 14, 2026

Ladies in Johannesburg, please be extra careful and vigilant. There are reports of a dangerous individual targeting ladies in the area. Avoid walking or running alone,please move in groups, especially early in the morning or at night. Look out for one another and stay safe.… — MAJOR LEAGUE DJZ (@MAJORLEAGUEDJZ) September 14, 2026

The entitlement some men feel over women is deeply rooted. Abuse, rape and violence are symptoms of something much deeper….layers of power, misogyny and learned behaviour that need to be unpacked and unlearned.



This is the conversation we need to have! — K Naomi👑 (@KNaomi_N) September 14, 2026

While police have not yet established whether the recent deaths in Kempton Park are linked, national police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said they were investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of “Tsontso”, and are dedicated to protecting women in the country.

“The team is working around the clock to establish the circumstances surrounding each death, analyse available evidence, identify possible linkages where they exist and pursue all leads that may assist in bridging the investigations to a successful conclusion,” she said.

TimesLIVE