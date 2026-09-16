Sol Phenduka apologises for insensitive joke about ‘Tsontso’ Moselakgomo

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Media personality Solomzi Phenduka, popularly known as Sol, has apologised for making an insensitive joke about Elizabeth “Tsontso” Moselakgomo.

Phenduka made the joke before the news about Moselakgomo’s brutal death was announced.

In the latest episode of Podcast and Chill, broadcast on Monday, host MacGyver “MacG” Mukwevho warned the ladies in the studio not to go to Kempton Park as there could be a serial killer on the prowl.

At the time of the comments, 38-year-old Moselakgomo was still missing, with loved ones hoping she would be found unharmed.

Podcast and Chill needs to be reported, this is despicable. pic.twitter.com/wGyp5H46AB — The Culture Economy (@thecultureecon) September 15, 2026

“You’d think the lady would keep on running, because she was running,” MacG said.

Phenduka, who laughed, said: “Sometimes you’re running and someone comes from the woods, from the darkness and they snatch you. They see numbers on your chest.

“Someone in the woods saw that she’s got numbers and thought: ‘yoh, we are taking this one.’”

His co-presenter and colleagues carried on laughing before switching to another topic of discussion.

After the news about Moselakgomo’s body being found and her identity being confirmed by police on Monday, social media users criticised Sol for being insensitive and “failing to read the room”, as the scourge of violence against women reached crisis levels in the country.

Sol has since taken to his X account to apologise, expressing regret and saying the joke was in bad taste.

“I’m recording this video to apologise. We recorded the latest episode on Sunday as it usually drops on Monday. At the time of recording, there was a lady who at the time was missing. I made an unfortunate pun/joke. We laughed, but it’s not funny anymore, because when the story developed, it was discovered that the lady’s body was found in Kempton Park.

“I profusely apologise to South Africans, Chillers (podcast supporters) and the family.

“Making a joke about a missing [person] is distasteful, especially in South Africa’s context and [considering] the scourge of femicide.”

TimesLIVE