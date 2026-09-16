Tebogo Ntlhane to host Mashabela Galane and Celeste Ntuli for Heritage Month comedy special

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Comedian and actor Tebogo Ntlhane is gearing to host a special comedy show in celebration of Heritage Month.

The comedy special, titled Kill Vernac, set to take place on September 22 in Wilgespruit, Roodepoort, features heavyweight comedians Mashabela Galane and Celeste Ntuli.

“What better way to celebrate heritage month than to bring some of funniest who embrace their culture and make it central to their art,” Tebogo told TshisaLIVE.

“Laughter is able to bring all people of different race gender or religion together under the same roof.

“Mashabela and Celeste are have made a mark to in embracing your mother tongue and still make impact.

“I’ve had the honour to share a stage with them before and learn from them so I’m glad we are doing it again. This is something I hope to turn into an ongoing series.”

Hailing from Hammanskraal, Tebogo has been on a mission to showcase his talent through culture, when performing stand-up comedy across South African venues and appeared on platforms like DStv’s 1Gospel.

“My comedy journey started from a classroom in Hammanskraal and today I get to host Mashabela and Celeste. I consider myself one of Mzansi’s best comedy hosts, my story-telling always makes the audience long for more. I’ve hot stories to tell from Hammanskraal and I take that with me wherever I go.

“One thing that we can admit and learn — now more than ever as the world has a microscope on us as a country that is leading in music with amapiano — is that staying true to ourselves and our culture can do wonders. So for us here at home, we need to also not only embrace but celebrate it too.”

Beyond the comedy stage and the screen acting, Tebogo works as a car salesman at VW Roodepoort — a job that occasionally bleeds into his comedic observations.

“My passion for comedy and storytelling carries me on and off the stage.

“When I’m on stage I get to see the people’s faces clearly, who qualifies for a car or not. There’s a way people who drive VW’s laughs and carry themselves. Plus, after the show I might get someone to trade in their car for a new one, especially if they get stuck at the parking and needs jumpstart cables,” he said jokingly.

The show at Tiger’s Milk Kwena Square is priced at R50 a ticket and starts at 7pm.

TimesLIVE