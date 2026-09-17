Queen Noma teams up with DJ Maphorisa and Nay Maps for new single

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Queen Noma has teamed up with DJ Maphorisa and Nay Maps for her new single 'Count Your Blessings'. Picture:

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Dr Noma Mbeki, popularly known as Queen Noma, has teamed up with DJ Maphorisa and Nay Maps for her new single, Count Your Blessings, a song encouraging young people to celebrate their milestones while making safer choices.

The single forms part of Queen Noma’s ‘Anti-Pens Down Campaign’, which launches in Mdantsane, East London, on Friday.

“I wanted the music to carry the message in a way that young people can connect with. It was important for me that the song did not feel like a lecture, but something people could enjoy while still taking something meaningful from it,”

The campaign comes as “pens down” celebrations - events where learners celebrate the end of exams - remain a concern, particularly because of the risks young people can face at some gatherings.

In June 2022, 21 teenagers aged 13 to 17 years, died at Enyobeni Tavern in Scenery Park, East London.

They had gone to the tavern to celebrate the end of exams. They collapsed inside. Causes were linked to overcrowding, underage drinking and suffocation.

Queen Noma said the tragedy was one of the reasons she felt compelled to use her platform to promote safer celebrations.

“Enyobeni touched me deeply because these were children with their whole lives ahead of them. It is difficult to think about young people going out to celebrate and never making it home to their families,” she said.

“We cannot bring those young lives back, but we can honour their memory by doing something to protect the next generation.”

Queen Noma stressed that the campaign was not about stopping young people from celebrating, but encouraging them to make choices that allowed them to enjoy their achievements safely.

“Count Your Blessings centres on gratitude, appreciating how far young people have come and recognising the opportunities that lie ahead,” she said

She said working with DJ Maphorisa and Nay Maps had been a beautiful experience. “They each bring something different to the song, and that is what makes the collaboration special,” she said.

TimesLIVE