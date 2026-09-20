Ntokozo Mbambo and Dumi Mkokstad among nominees for the Crown Gospel Awards

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Story audio is generated using AI

Gospel heavyweights Ntokozo Mbambo and Dumi Mkokstad are among the nominees for the 19th Icebolethu Crown Gospel Music Awards, which will bring together some of the biggest names in gospel music and emerging artists.

Mbambo is nominated with multi-award-winning gospel group 3C Live in the Best Worship Song category for All Hail, while Mkokstad is nominated in the same category for Ngu Jesu (Bayede).

Mkokstad has also been nominated for the best songwriter.

The awards feature nominees across a wide range of categories, with artists, choirs, radio presenters and gospel groups from South Africa and other parts of the continent represented.

Here’s the full list of nominees:

Male Gospel Artist

Sibusiso Nzima

Canaan Nyathi Ntokozo Ngongoma

Kgethang Konese.

Female Gospel Artist

Phiri

Elle Tisane

Newie

Radio Presenter

Brown Dibruin Mosiapoa: Motsweding FM

Moshe Nyath: Blue Hazy FM

Olwethu Ndabankulu: Tambo FM

Zanethemba Shiyani: Zibonele FM

MaZul’Ozulayo: Ukhozi FM

Zikhona: Highway Radio

NomiG: Ntokozo FM

Gospel Album

Tshwane Gospel Choir: Harmony of Prayers Part 1

Max Mqhakayi: The Effluence

Breakthrough Worship ZA: Breakthrough Worship ZA Volume 1 & 2

Nozipho Phiri: Essence of Faith (Wangethula).

Best Itende Song

Bule Sabela: Uyisimanga Lo Jesu

Pastor V Mboniswa: Umi Nami

Ndumiso Zungu: Songena Ngemithandazo

Mxolisi Mbethe: Baba Siyabonga

Best Newcomer

Ezile Jikijela

Gundolawe Ramudzuli

Nothando Zulu

Mphotholozi

Max Mqhakayi

Andile Tsako

Best Traditional Gospel

Bucy Radebe: Re Tla Thaba

Isha Back to Basics: Yehova nga a rendiwe

Sneziey: Sinomlilo

Nomini Nyawose: Ngizomethemba medley-hosana

Best Praise Song

3C Live: I Sought The Lord

Kgethang Konese: Rea Ho Leboga

Crystal T: Mountain Moving Faith

Elle Tisane: Siyabonga.

Best Classic of All Time

Babo Ngcobo: Amatshe

Thobeka: Wonderful Day

Thembinkosi Booi: Igama Lam

Best Worship Song

3C Live featuring Ntokozo Mbambo: All Hail

Elle Tisane: Matsohong

Dumi Mkokstad: Ngu Jesu (Bayede)

Breakthrough Worship ZA featuring Khaya Mthethwa: Live Again.

Best Song of the Year

Umlazi Gospel Choir The Original: Lalel’indaba

Ndumiso Zungu: Songena Ngemithandazo

Ntokozo Ngongoma: Jesu Uyilanga

Kgethang Konese: Rea Ho Leboga

Newie: Songs of Hope

Rev Ngcobo: Mkhulu Uyesabeka/Zange Angathembeki

Best Artist of the Year

Breakthrough Worship ZA

Elle Tisane

Cannan Nyathi

Kgethang Konese

Best Collaboration

UN-LTD and Sibusiso Nzima: Nobody Greater featuring Vashawn Mitchell

Banele Mahlangu: O Ya Halalela featuring Dr Tumi

Sipho Makhabane featuring Black Mambazo: Ukukhanya

Elle Tisane featuring Takie and Rofhiwa: Ndi na o Maanda

Best Acapella Solo or Group

Di Bruin Gospel Project

Isaac and the Mighty Messengers

Amadodana We Buhlebesizwe

JTG Gospel Choir

Best Songwriter

3C Live: Worthy Is the Lamb, written by Ntokozo Ngobeni

Thembinkosi Booi: Themba Inkosi

Max Mqhakayi: The Effluence

Dumi Mkokstad: Ngu Jesu (Bayede)

Best Gospel Producer Album

Tshwane Gospel Choir: Harmony of Prayers Part 1

Ndlunkulu Nosange: Umusa (Live at Urban Brew Studios)

Breakthrough Worship ZA: Breakthrough Worship ZA Volume 1 & 2

Nkosenhle Dlaba Shezi: Uma Siphila Ngomoya

Best Gospel Music Video

Mphotholozi: Nyakata (In the Sanctuary)

Umlazi Gospel Choir The Original: Lalel’indaba

MJ Mvala: Usenguye featuring Jerry Madubela

Paul K: Motse

Best Clap and Tap

Isaac and the Mighty Messengers

Rustcorg Foundation

The New Believers of God Gospel Singers

The Great Junior Mystical Gospel Singers

Best Gospel Live Event or Recording

Umlazi Gospel Choir The Original: Lalela’indaba

Mphotholozi: Nyakata

Breakthrough Worship ZA: Breakthrough Worship ZA Volume 1 & 2

The Great Junior Mystical Gospel: Jeso Konyaka

Best Contemporary

Adrae Jacobs: Rise

Max Mqhakayi: The Effluence

UN-LTD and Sibusiso Nzima: Nobody Greater featuring Vashawn Mitchell

3C Live featuring Dr Tumi: Khunama (All Hail)

Best Amazon

Atezs UniZulu

Ukulunga KwamaKrestu

The Legends

Isikhonyane Church

Artists from around the continent are also represented.

Best of Africa Male

Sphiwo Ndoni: Eswatini

Tatenda Mahachi: Zimbabwe

Everton Mlalazi: Zimbabwe

Edson Matavele: Botswana

Best of Africa Female

Nothando Hlophe: Eswatini

Nothando Dlamini: Eswatini

Sesame: Botswana

Shekinah Motsa: Eswatini

Eleana Makombe: Zimbabwe

Best Gospel Group

EBMQ (Evangelical Best Men Quartet)

Impact Co

Omama BeTende

Gauteng Gospel Choir

The 19th Icebolethu Crown Gospel Music Awards will take place on November 15 at the Durban ICC.

TimesLIVE