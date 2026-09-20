Ntokozo Mbambo and Dumi Mkokstad among nominees for the Crown Gospel Awards

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Gospel heavyweights Ntokozo Mbambo and Dumi Mkokstad are among the nominees for the 19th Icebolethu Crown Gospel Music Awards, which will bring together some of the biggest names in gospel music and emerging artists.
Mbambo is nominated with multi-award-winning gospel group 3C Live in the Best Worship Song category for All Hail, while Mkokstad is nominated in the same category for Ngu Jesu (Bayede).
Mkokstad has also been nominated for the best songwriter.
The awards feature nominees across a wide range of categories, with artists, choirs, radio presenters and gospel groups from South Africa and other parts of the continent represented.
Here’s the full list of nominees:
Male Gospel Artist
- Sibusiso Nzima
- Canaan Nyathi Ntokozo Ngongoma
- Kgethang Konese.
Female Gospel Artist
- Phiri
- Elle Tisane
- Newie
Radio Presenter
- Brown Dibruin Mosiapoa: Motsweding FM
- Moshe Nyath: Blue Hazy FM
- Olwethu Ndabankulu: Tambo FM
- Zanethemba Shiyani: Zibonele FM
- MaZul’Ozulayo: Ukhozi FM
- Zikhona: Highway Radio
- NomiG: Ntokozo FM
Gospel Album
- Tshwane Gospel Choir: Harmony of Prayers Part 1
- Max Mqhakayi: The Effluence
- Breakthrough Worship ZA: Breakthrough Worship ZA Volume 1 & 2
- Nozipho Phiri: Essence of Faith (Wangethula).
Best Itende Song
- Bule Sabela: Uyisimanga Lo Jesu
- Pastor V Mboniswa: Umi Nami
- Ndumiso Zungu: Songena Ngemithandazo
- Mxolisi Mbethe: Baba Siyabonga
Best Newcomer
- Ezile Jikijela
- Gundolawe Ramudzuli
- Nothando Zulu
- Mphotholozi
- Max Mqhakayi
- Andile Tsako
Best Traditional Gospel
- Bucy Radebe: Re Tla Thaba
- Isha Back to Basics: Yehova nga a rendiwe
- Sneziey: Sinomlilo
- Nomini Nyawose: Ngizomethemba medley-hosana
Best Praise Song
- 3C Live: I Sought The Lord
- Kgethang Konese: Rea Ho Leboga
- Crystal T: Mountain Moving Faith
- Elle Tisane: Siyabonga.
Best Classic of All Time
- Babo Ngcobo: Amatshe
- Thobeka: Wonderful Day
- Thembinkosi Booi: Igama Lam
Best Worship Song
- 3C Live featuring Ntokozo Mbambo: All Hail
- Elle Tisane: Matsohong
- Dumi Mkokstad: Ngu Jesu (Bayede)
- Breakthrough Worship ZA featuring Khaya Mthethwa: Live Again.
Best Song of the Year
- Umlazi Gospel Choir The Original: Lalel’indaba
- Ndumiso Zungu: Songena Ngemithandazo
- Ntokozo Ngongoma: Jesu Uyilanga
- Kgethang Konese: Rea Ho Leboga
- Newie: Songs of Hope
- Rev Ngcobo: Mkhulu Uyesabeka/Zange Angathembeki
Best Artist of the Year
- Breakthrough Worship ZA
- Elle Tisane
- Cannan Nyathi
- Kgethang Konese
Best Collaboration
- UN-LTD and Sibusiso Nzima: Nobody Greater featuring Vashawn Mitchell
- Banele Mahlangu: O Ya Halalela featuring Dr Tumi
- Sipho Makhabane featuring Black Mambazo: Ukukhanya
- Elle Tisane featuring Takie and Rofhiwa: Ndi na o Maanda
Best Acapella Solo or Group
- Di Bruin Gospel Project
- Isaac and the Mighty Messengers
- Amadodana We Buhlebesizwe
- JTG Gospel Choir
Best Songwriter
- 3C Live: Worthy Is the Lamb, written by Ntokozo Ngobeni
- Thembinkosi Booi: Themba Inkosi
- Max Mqhakayi: The Effluence
- Dumi Mkokstad: Ngu Jesu (Bayede)
Best Gospel Producer Album
- Tshwane Gospel Choir: Harmony of Prayers Part 1
- Ndlunkulu Nosange: Umusa (Live at Urban Brew Studios)
- Breakthrough Worship ZA: Breakthrough Worship ZA Volume 1 & 2
- Nkosenhle Dlaba Shezi: Uma Siphila Ngomoya
Best Gospel Music Video
- Mphotholozi: Nyakata (In the Sanctuary)
- Umlazi Gospel Choir The Original: Lalel’indaba
- MJ Mvala: Usenguye featuring Jerry Madubela
- Paul K: Motse
Best Clap and Tap
- Isaac and the Mighty Messengers
- Rustcorg Foundation
- The New Believers of God Gospel Singers
- The Great Junior Mystical Gospel Singers
Best Gospel Live Event or Recording
- Umlazi Gospel Choir The Original: Lalela’indaba
- Mphotholozi: Nyakata
- Breakthrough Worship ZA: Breakthrough Worship ZA Volume 1 & 2
- The Great Junior Mystical Gospel: Jeso Konyaka
Best Contemporary
- Adrae Jacobs: Rise
- Max Mqhakayi: The Effluence
- UN-LTD and Sibusiso Nzima: Nobody Greater featuring Vashawn Mitchell
- 3C Live featuring Dr Tumi: Khunama (All Hail)
Best Amazon
- Atezs UniZulu
- Ukulunga KwamaKrestu
- The Legends
- Isikhonyane Church
Artists from around the continent are also represented.
Best of Africa Male
- Sphiwo Ndoni: Eswatini
- Tatenda Mahachi: Zimbabwe
- Everton Mlalazi: Zimbabwe
- Edson Matavele: Botswana
Best of Africa Female
- Nothando Hlophe: Eswatini
- Nothando Dlamini: Eswatini
- Sesame: Botswana
- Shekinah Motsa: Eswatini
- Eleana Makombe: Zimbabwe
Best Gospel Group
- EBMQ (Evangelical Best Men Quartet)
- Impact Co
- Omama BeTende
- Gauteng Gospel Choir
The 19th Icebolethu Crown Gospel Music Awards will take place on November 15 at the Durban ICC.
TimesLIVE
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