WATCH | Ringo, tribute to fallen heroes & other highlights from Scorpion Kings Live festival

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Thousands of music fans packed Africa’s largest stadium, the FNB Stadium in Nasrec, Johannesburg, on Saturday for the highly anticipated Scorpion Kings Live concert, which turned out to be a celebration of South Africa’s diverse musical tapestry.

From hip-hop, Maskandi, Afro-soul, and amapiano, the star-studded showcase delivered hit after hit and united generations.

The night was packed with standout moments.

Ringo performs hits after viral studio video

One of the most talked-about performances came from legend Ringo Madlingozi, who recently shot up trends lists after a video of him in the studio with the Scorpion Kings went viral. He performed his hit songs including, Sondela, and Ndiyagodola.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE after his performance, Ringo said: “I felt the vibe from here and from afar. It’s the youngsters, they were singing with me. These are the songs that their mothers and their grandmothers have been playing. When I went back to Phori, he said that’s what they [the fans] wanted to hear.

“I’m glad that I’m here. I will talk to the youth because I’ll introduce the old songs to the youth, and the new songs to the old. The energy is beautiful. I told Maphorisa that I know he’s busy but we need to go back to the studio because he’s given people the teaser, now we need to do it for real. So it’s coming.”

Tribute to late musicians

A poignant moment was when singer Ami Faku took to the stage to perform her hit single Abalele as a tribute to fallen music giants Riky Rick, Costa Titch, Killer Kau, Mpura and Mpura as their AI-generated images were displayed on the screen, but it was images of AKA and DJ Sumbody that had the crowd screaming the loudest.

Tribute to late stars at the Scorpion Kings Live event. (Joy Mphande)

That moment was followed by a celebration of women in music, when she later got back on stage again to perform Asibe Happy and was joined by Msaki, Busiswa, Nkosazana Daughter, Lady Du, Thatohatsi and Kamo Mphela.

“I’m very connected to the crowd so I read the room and let the energy build naturally. Once I feel that connection, it’s almost like the crowd becomes part of the performance. I’ve learnt that being high energy doesn’t mean giving everything away at once. It’s about knowing when to push, when to breathe and when to give them that moment they’re going to remember. Ultimately, I just want people to leave feeling like they experienced something, not just watched a performance,” Kamo told TshisaLIVE.

Scorpion Kings Live Hosts

Media personalities and dancers Robot Boii and Bontle Modiselle kept the crowd captivated during set changes.

Robot proved he is multi-talented when he played a drum while performing alongside Nasty C for his hit song Leftie.

Coachella Randy finally gets his flowers

While social media sensation Coachella Randy might have created a viral dance challenge to the remix of Joyous Celebration’s song Wenzile sung by gospel star Sibusiso “SbuNoah” Mthembu, he previously expressed feelings of exclusion and lack of recognition from the Christian community, as many did not credit him for creating the dance.

When SbuNoah stepped onto the stage for his set at the concert, he didn’t resonate much with the crowd as at first he danced more than he sang, but he later stole the show when he performed the hit song and featured social media sensation Coachella Randy, who performed his viral dance challenge.

“With everything I went through with that challenge, I went to a very dark place. I was so scared. God really restores. Thank you so much for the support and love,” Coachella wrote on his Instagram stories when reflecting on his performance.

The Scorpion Kings

When Kabza De Small first got on stage, he started playing on the piano when performing with Toss, who took off his white jacket to display his signature shirtless style. Kabza later went on the decks, where he was joined by Maphorisa.

An undeniable highlight was when Maphorisa drove his red BMW E30 325is (also known as a Gusheshe) onto the stage. The crowd went wild as it was a nod to kasi car culture.

Getting to experience the show from the crowd was a great element as you got to feel the vibrations and witness the sheer excitement and pride in the faces of the attendees. But, the main sponsors of the event, Philip Morris, gave the best experience offering the best hospitality and best view of the show from the Super Suite which had stars including Aymos, Ringo Madlingozi, Phila Madlingozi, Buhlebendalo, and Cornet Mamabolo among others.

On the ground, they had a Veev activation promoting a smoke-free lifestyle with DJ’s Amo Africa, Zane Gulston and Kyotic on the decks.

Despite the minor technical issues that occurred during the show when the microphones seemed not to be working during some of the performances, including Sykes set, the concert hit a high note, with many of the attendees and social media users praising them for a successful show.

For those who missed the live experience, SABC is set to broadcast the show on October 3.

TshisaLIVE