‘One more to adore’: Ayanda Thabethe announces pregnancy

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Congratulations are in order for Ayanda Thabethe after she disclosed that she is expecting her third child.

Announcing the news on Instagram, the media personality shared pictures on Monday unveiling her baby bump, including a sonogram and a pink cake gender reveal that suggested she was expecting a baby girl.

“One more to adore,” she captioned the post.

Ayanda shares her children with her partner, businessperson Peter Matsimbe. They welcomed their first child, Peter junior, in March 2022, followed by their second son, Enzo, born in September 2023.

Adding to the baby news, actress Londeka Sishi also took to her timeline to share images unveiling her baby bump, alongside photos from her pregnancy photoshoot and a sonogram captioning the post.

“What did you guys have for breakfast/lunch? I’m kind of full. Tadaaaa! 15/03/26. I’ve been marked for life. Amaz’uThixo!”

Media personality Mishka Loesch recently disclosed live on Good Hope FM that she is expecting her second child.

She later took to her timeline to share images from her pregnancy photoshoot alongside her husband, Donovan Loesch, and their son, Daxon, whom they welcomed in April 2023.

TimesLIVE