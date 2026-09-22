Memorial and funeral service details for sports broadcaster and music activist Owen Ndlovu

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Sports broadcaster and music activist Owen Ndlovu was allegedly kidnapped, and his body found on September 16. Picture:

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Details for the funeral and memorial service for Owen Ndlovu have been announced.

The sports broadcaster and music rights activist died aged 54 on September 16.

A memorial service will be held on Wednesday at Walter Sisulu Hall (Recreation Centre Johannesburg), on the corner of Malibongwe Drive and Hans Schoeman Road in Randburg from 11am to 4pm. He will be laid to rest on September 25.

“Please join the family and friends as we gather to honour and celebrate the life of Owen Ndlovu,” said family spokesperson Eugene Mthethwa.

While investigations into his death continue, tributes to Ndlovu have been pouring in on social media, and his family and friends are questioning what could have led to his killing.

According to police, Ndlovu was allegedly kidnapped at night on September 15 outside a church in Katlehong while waiting to pick up his wife. His body was found on September 16 next to a road.

Police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said the case was being investigated by the Germiston trio unit.

“Investigations are under way, and I am not at liberty to divulge details.”

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