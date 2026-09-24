IN PICS | ‘He died for what he believed in’: Stars pay tribute at Owen Ndlovu memorial

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Veteran star Mercy Pakela at the memorial service for Owen Ndlovu at the Walter Sisulu Hall in Randburg. Picture:

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Family members, close friends and industry figures, including Ntsiki Mazwai, Vusi Leeuw, Tebogo Sithathu and Mercy Pakela, gathered at the Walter Sisulu Hall in Randburg on Wednesday to pay their respects at the memorial service for broadcaster and music rights activist Owen Ndlovu.

Ndlovu died aged 54 on September 16. According to police reports, his body was discovered on the side of a road in Thokoza the morning after he was kidnapped outside a Katlehong church while picking up his wife.

Tributes poured in throughout the service with speeches remembering Ndlovu as a brave, relentless man with passion and an unwavering commitment to artists’ economic rights.

Recalling a friendship spanning more than 30 years since they first met at JoziFM, music and talent consultant Leeuw described Ndlovu as a pioneer who was among the first generation of community radio broadcasters.

“Out of everything we knew about Owen, this situation was the last one I would ever think of, that he would leave this earth like that,” he said.

Vusi Leeuw at the memorial service for Owen Ndlovu at the Walter Sisulu Hall in Randburg. Picture: (Mukovhe Mulidzwi)

“Owen was a pioneer because he was one of the first generation of community radio broadcasters in South Africa.”

Leeuw said one of the messages Ndlovu left his wife with before he died was that he and performing artist Eugene Mthethwa should be united to assist the industry where it needs to go.

When Mthethwa stepped on stage, he burst into tears and shared the same sentiments.

“He was fighting, not for his own rights but for composers. He was selfless. Owen died for commitment. Owen used his resources to fight the battles,” Mthethwa said.

Chairperson of the advocacy group Artists United, Eugene Mthethwa, at the memorial service. Picture: (Mukovhe Mulidzwi)

The EFF MP and Trompies member said he had opened the bag Ndlovu’s body was found with and said it was filled with Southern African Music Rights Organisation (Samro) documents.

“He took Samro to court. Owen was very meticulous. He won the case against the CEO of Samro who was barring him from entering the (Samro) building.

“We have the bag. In Owen’s death, we multiply. It is for us to continue the battle. We must reclaim our rights. We can’t be begging people for our rights. He died for what he believed in.”

Mourners at Owen Ndlovu's memorial service. Picture: (Mukovhe Mulidzwi)

Ahead of Ndlovu’s burial on Friday, Mthethwa said he made every effort to ensure he is buried at Heroes’ Acre in Pretoria where renowned public figures have been laid to rest.

“I fought for him to be buried at Heroes’ Acre because he deserves it. He was not a coward.”

Actress and arts activist Joy Mbewana said: “Owen was taken away from us. He was a man willing to risk all for the truth. The fight does not end here.”

Joy Mbewana paying tribute to Owen Ndlovu. Picture: (Mukovhe Mulidzwi)

Veteran pop singer Mercy Pakela described Ndlovu as a saviour when recounting how he secured a pro-bono lawyer for her to fight Samro for her unpaid royalties at for music dating back to 1990.

“I still cannot believe it. It’s very hard for me to believe. He’s a fighter. Wherever he is in the spiritual realm, he’s fighting for us. All he did was to fight for artists’ economic rights and livelihoods. We will never stop There’s no-one who’s done that. Owen did it for us. Today we know we have an ancestor in the spirit fighting for us,” she said.

“Artists die as paupers, but officials drive fancy cars and have beautiful homes. Artists suffer the consequences and Owen was fighting that, exposing the corruption and the rot at Samro. He had money, he was wealthy — it’s not that he wanted to make money out of artists.”

Artist Ntsiki Mazwai at the memorial service. Picture: (Mukovhe Mulidzwi)

The memorial service coincided with a poignant personal moment, falling on the birthday of Ndlovu’s son Owethu. When he took to the stage alongside his brothers, he spoke about how much he had learned from his father.

“I never understood why you were so hard on me, but now I understand,” he said.

Mourners at the memorial service for Owen Ndlovu in Randburg. Picture: (Mukovhe Mulidzwi)

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