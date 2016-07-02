She's glowing! Pearl 'bumps' into Robert Marawa at Durban July
10 August 2017 - 12:00
Pearl Thusi is no stranger to red carpet glam. But this time, dressed in a stunning white dress, there was no denying the glow she had.
Pearl, who posted a series of images of herself at The Durban July on Saturday, flaunted her happiness for everyone to see.
Not just that, she also shared a snap with her rumoured bae Robert Marawa.
Now, these two have been denying their romance for, like, forever, but dear Pearl couldn't resist teasing us with the snuggly picture.
And why should she? Just look how damn happy she is in these snaps.
