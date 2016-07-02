TshisaLIVE

She's glowing! Pearl 'bumps' into Robert Marawa at Durban July

10 August 2017 - 12:00 By TMG Entertainment
Pearl Thusi had tongues wagging with a snap of herself and Robert.
Image: via Pearl Thusi Instagram

Pearl Thusi is no stranger to red carpet glam. But this time, dressed in a stunning white dress, there was no denying the glow she had.

Pearl, who posted a series of images of herself at The Durban July on Saturday, flaunted her happiness for everyone to see.

Not just that, she also shared a snap with her rumoured bae Robert Marawa.

Now, these two have been denying their romance for, like, forever, but dear Pearl couldn't resist teasing us with the snuggly picture.

And why should she? Just look how damn happy she is in these snaps.

Look who I bumped into!!! 😂👀 good to see you @robert_marawa ✌🏽️

A post shared by Pearl Thusi (@pearlthusi) on

POSE 📸 SLAY 🔥 PEARLFECTION ⚫️

A post shared by Pearl Thusi (@pearlthusi) on

