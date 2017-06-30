TshisaLIVE

Black Coffee used to feel like an outsider

30 June 2017 - 09:23 By TshisaLIVE
Black Coffee shared one of the lessons he has had to learn as he grows in the industry.
Image: Gallo Images

DJ Black Coffee has opened up about once being ‘invisible’ to the world and then having to get used to the overwhelming love he now receives daily.

The DJ shared a video on Instagram detailing how he has had to learn to embrace love from thousands of people when "no one cared" about him when he was younger.

"I always felt like an outsider. It is one of the biggest challenges as a person, now as me, to be this one kid, from the dusty streets. I grew up milking cows. No one paid attention to me. No one cared," he said.

Coffee explained in the video that now, 20 to 30 years after his days of milking cows, he had to teach himself to accept the love.

"In South Africa, I can't walk down the streets, you know I receive so much love. And it messes up my head, naturally. As I grow I am learning to walk into a mall and take the love," he said.

The DJ who is currently in Ibiza, where he has a residency, has been making major moves from international collaborations to acquiring local Soweto club, Zone 6. 

Still learning….#EmbraceTheGrowth #embraceyourgreatness

A post shared by Black Coffee (@realblackcoffee) on

