Cassper pays family members a 'salary' each month

Cassper Nyovest has revealed that he's glad to be in a position where he's able to help his family financially and that each member gets a salary from him.

The rapper who took the hot seat Anele on Real Talk with Anele joked about how his family gets "too much money" from him.

"I take care of my family, all the way from airtime to like serious problems. They kinda get salaries, even my mom. They all get nice cheques to live by. I wouldn't say they 'comfortable' because otherwise they wouldn't work,"

He explained that they all don't know how much the other gets to avoid conflict. Cassper also plans to keep it up until everyone can stand on their own feet.

The rapper also joked that his best friend Carpo is the one who keeps everyone in check.

"Basically Solomon (Carpo) is like 'nobody must steal money from me but him'," he said.

Do you have space for us in your family Cass?

Watch the rest of the interview here: