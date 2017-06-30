TshisaLIVE

Cassper pays family members a 'salary' each month

30 June 2017 - 09:29 By TshisaLIVE
Cassper Nyovest gives each of his family a salary to live by.
Cassper Nyovest gives each of his family a salary to live by.
Image: Via Cassper Nyovest Instagram

 Cassper Nyovest has revealed that he's glad to be in a position where he's able to help his family financially and that each member gets a salary from him. 

The rapper who took the hot seat Anele on Real Talk with Anele joked about how his family gets "too much money" from him.

"I take care of my family, all the way from airtime to like serious problems. They kinda get salaries, even my mom. They all get nice cheques to live by. I wouldn't say they 'comfortable' because otherwise they wouldn't work,"

He explained that they all don't know how much the other gets to avoid conflict. Cassper also plans to keep it up until everyone can stand on their own feet.

The rapper also joked that his best friend Carpo is the one who keeps everyone in check.

"Basically Solomon (Carpo) is like 'nobody must steal money from me but him'," he said.

Do you have space for us in your family Cass?

Watch the rest of the interview here:

READ MORE:

IN MEMES: Twitter's not ready to let Redi go

Twitter reacted with mixed emotions as radio personality Redi Tlhabi hosted her last show on 702, which aired on Thursday afternoon. After 12 years ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

M-Net denies V-Entertainment's 'break' is financially driven

M-Net has poured cold water on speculation that its decision to take Vuzu's entertainment show V-Entertainment off-air has been driven by financial ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

'Follow me to my grave' - Somizi on not revealing all in his book

Idols judge Somizi has told fans not expect every small detail about his life to be revealed in his memoir.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Nyan'Nyan's confessions leave Twitter shook! TshisaLIVE
  2. Translated: Boity and Cassper's hilarious 'bf' Twitter convo TshisaLIVE
  3. Nomzamo & Thando get naked for charity TshisaLIVE
  4. He sent me into a tizz of ecstasy, says Somizi on first time with a man TshisaLIVE
  5. Zizo Beda defends Bucie from 'disgusting' body shaming TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

#ANCNPC Zuma defines radical economic transformation and talks factionalism, ...
Jacob Zuma says ANC stalwarts 'are their own organisation'

Related articles

  1. 'Follow me to my grave' - Somizi on not revealing all in his book TshisaLIVE
  2. A cigar lounge & 4 garages - Cassper spends R10 million on a new crib TshisaLIVE
  3. M-Net denies V-Entertainment's 'break' is financially driven TshisaLIVE
  4. Mi Casa's new album aims to inspire families to stick together TshisaLIVE
  5. Serena Williams 'waiting' to find out the gender of her baby TshisaLIVE