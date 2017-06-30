Diski Divas returns with new stars

Despite its drama-filled past Mzansi Magic's reality show Diski Divas has been renewed for a third season and will return to screens next month with a revamped cast.

The channel announced on Friday that several new faces had joined the cast, including Orlando Pirates star Oupa Manyisa's baby mama, Thato Makgaka.

The 23-year-old moonlights as a club DJ and is hoping to take over the music industry while juggling her new TV role.

She will be joined by her bestie Chabii Motaung, who is currently engaged to a well-known footballer that will be revealed on the show.

Other stars of the third season include Sibongile Masuku, Kea Ntshole and Thandeka Nhleko

One diski diva who will not be returning to the show is reality star Blue Mbombo. The former Big Brother Mzansi contestant featured in the second season of the show.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Blue revealed that she had been approached to be a part of the third season of the show but declined because she no longer wanted to do reality TV.

"I'm tired of reality shows and I need to take a break. I am trying to extend my brand beyond reality TV. I was offered the opportunity to go back but I want to focus on my other projects," Blue said.

According to Mzansi Magic, the new season of Diski Divas will document the full circle life of a footballer's wife or partner. It will feature divas "who are young and desperate to enter the world, those who have married into the club and want to hold on at all costs, and those who have been there and want out!".

Diski Divas will premiere on Wednesday, July 12 2017 at 8pm on Mzansi Magic (DStv Channel 161).