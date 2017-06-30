TshisaLIVE

IN MEMES: Twitter smells beef between Uthando Nes'thembu wives

30 June 2017 - 08:42 By TshisaLIVE
Mzansi Magic's Uthando Nes’thembu is getting too real for Twitter, with tweeps starting to see cracks in the family.
Uthando Nes’thembu - Mzansi Magic's Uthando Nes’thembu is getting too real for Twitter, with tweeps starting to see cracks in the family.
Image: Supplied

The tension seems to be growing  on Mzansi Magic's popular reality show Uthando Nes'thembu with fans predicting an explosive show down between the wives.

Fans watched as the wives once again clashed on Thursday, and Twitter has already been divided into different teams in support of each wife.

Contrary to the glamour that people attached to the polygamy-themed show at the beginning, the cracks are starting to appear.

Twitter was set alight with memes as viewers zoned in on the "beef" that has become apparent between MaCele (most vocal wife), MaYeni (Candy-crush enthusiast), MaKhumalo (now dubbed national treasure) and MaNgwabe (the sweet one).

READ MORE:

Yes, Bonang does get a mention in Somizi’s book

They may not be on speaking terms but at least media queen Bonang got a mention in Somizi's book.
TshisaLIVE
17 hours ago

Jay Z admits to cheating on Beyoncé in new album - reports

While many of us were still snoozing the alarm or brushing our teeth, US music megastar Jay Z was snatching the internet.
TshisaLIVE
17 hours ago

Record companies run radio in SA, says Cassper

Rapper Cassper Nyovest has once again shaded radio stations, claiming that they were run by record label bosses who are out of touch with what people ...
TshisaLIVE
18 hours ago

Most read

  1. Nyan'Nyan's confessions leave Twitter shook! TshisaLIVE
  2. Translated: Boity and Cassper's hilarious 'bf' Twitter convo TshisaLIVE
  3. Nomzamo & Thando get naked for charity TshisaLIVE
  4. He sent me into a tizz of ecstasy, says Somizi on first time with a man TshisaLIVE
  5. Zizo Beda defends Bucie from 'disgusting' body shaming TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

#ANCNPC Zuma defines radical economic transformation and talks factionalism, ...
Jacob Zuma says ANC stalwarts 'are their own organisation'

Related articles

  1. I don't co-parent with Tbo Touch but with Thabo, says Thuli Thabethe TshisaLIVE
  2. M-Net denies V-Entertainment's 'break' is financially driven TshisaLIVE
  3. 'Follow me to my grave' - Somizi on not revealing all in his book TshisaLIVE
  4. A cigar lounge & 4 garages - Cassper spends R10 million on a new crib TshisaLIVE
  5. Mi Casa's new album aims to inspire families to stick together TshisaLIVE