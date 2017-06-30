IN MEMES: Twitter smells beef between Uthando Nes'thembu wives

The tension seems to be growing on Mzansi Magic's popular reality show Uthando Nes'thembu with fans predicting an explosive show down between the wives.

Fans watched as the wives once again clashed on Thursday, and Twitter has already been divided into different teams in support of each wife.

Contrary to the glamour that people attached to the polygamy-themed show at the beginning, the cracks are starting to appear.

Twitter was set alight with memes as viewers zoned in on the "beef" that has become apparent between MaCele (most vocal wife), MaYeni (Candy-crush enthusiast), MaKhumalo (now dubbed national treasure) and MaNgwabe (the sweet one).