IN MEMES: Twitter smells beef between Uthando Nes'thembu wives
The tension seems to be growing on Mzansi Magic's popular reality show Uthando Nes'thembu with fans predicting an explosive show down between the wives.
Fans watched as the wives once again clashed on Thursday, and Twitter has already been divided into different teams in support of each wife.
Contrary to the glamour that people attached to the polygamy-themed show at the beginning, the cracks are starting to appear.
Twitter was set alight with memes as viewers zoned in on the "beef" that has become apparent between MaCele (most vocal wife), MaYeni (Candy-crush enthusiast), MaKhumalo (now dubbed national treasure) and MaNgwabe (the sweet one).
Sonke siyaz' kuthi the reason there's tension between Mayeni and MaCele is because number 1 is actually number 2. #Uthandonesthembu pic.twitter.com/PH0cBJTY8y— Given (@Skhosana_G) June 30, 2017
#Uthandonesthembu the Mselekus wives will never find inner piece never.....sharing a man aint easy could see pain in maCeles face pic.twitter.com/QFE7VyWQT2— maMfene (@noks_ma2c) June 29, 2017
Black twitter waiting for MaCele's drama like: #UthandoNesthembu pic.twitter.com/V3S5VbFunC— Karabo Mokgoko (@Karabo_Mokgoko) June 29, 2017
MaCele has no love for MaYeni at all..She can not even hide it #Uthandonesthembu pic.twitter.com/Ew5uzoXeTg— 👑Mennie💫 (@KumaloMajo) June 29, 2017
MaCele is so unnecessary though#Uthandonesthembu pic.twitter.com/gOKDtP3s41— Zamore (@JustZamore) June 29, 2017
#Uthandonesthembu guys she's crying. Makes me forget about her bad attitude. pic.twitter.com/YrzMRcJ9lf— #NOTYOURKAFFER (@carmelosegopolo) June 29, 2017
This was such a telling scene....😂😂😂😂if looks could kill!#Uthandonesthembu pic.twitter.com/GaBBEcRiKp— 🍑🌻Lisa Mncube🌻🍑 (@Lisa_dust10) June 29, 2017
Time for Babes Wo Candy Crush🙌 Queen of "Mizing" and zero interest❤ #Uthandonesthembu pic.twitter.com/cWwSZ4kJIQ— Lebohang (@Lebza_M) June 29, 2017
MaKhumalo can also lead worship. Fara Gaaawd she is a wife and a half #Uthandonesthembu pic.twitter.com/lv2onGBigI— NoxoloNotGrootboom (@Nocksolo) June 29, 2017
#Uthandonesthembu— Savage Ⓜouth (@Kamogelo_MN) June 29, 2017
MaKhumalo is the wife of the nation. She is everyone's wife. Even the women. SHE IS ALSO OUR WIFE
National tressure pic.twitter.com/CjjTbDSnaP
