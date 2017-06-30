TshisaLIVE

Yes, Bonang does get a mention in Somizi’s book

30 June 2017 - 08:00 By TshisaLIVE
Somizi and Bonang were once besties.
Image: via Somizi Instagram

They may not be on speaking terms but Somizi's former BFF, Bonang does get a mention in his "tell-all" memoir.

The pair were once inseparable as best friends but a fallout two years' ago left them on opposite sides of celebville. Still, Somizi did not freeze out his former bestie completely from his book. 

Speaking to TshisaLIVE at the launch of his book, entitled Dominoes: Unbreakable Spirit, Somizi said that there is only a single mention of Bonang in the book. 

"There's one word. I wrote that the first person I told about my Idols contract was Bonang," he revealed.

There was hope that Somizi and Bonang had reconciled, after B complimented Somizi on Twitter for his presenting at the SAMAs last month.

However, Somizi revealed that the pair are still not talking.

"Unfortunately, we are not speaking," he said.

Find out why Somizi kept some secrets out of his memoir:

