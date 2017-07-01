Vusi Nova 'feels ready' to have a kid

Crooner Vusi Nova has admitted that now, more than ever, he feels he is ready to be a father.

Vusi told TshisaLIVE that he loved to plan for things in his life and that now at, 33-years-old, he feels ready to have a "mini" Vusi running around.

"Look, I love planning such details around my life and I would love to have a kid. I feel that I am ready and God-willing it will happen," he said.

The musician was reluctant to say who might be the person fit to carry the son he's hoping to have, but he told TshisaLIVE that he would love to have a child as soon as next year.

Vusi said he has a lot planned for July, including a house remix of one of his popular songs, and dropping his next single Ndimfumene.

He added that he is also working with his brother, actor Sisa Hewana, on a song that will feature in Sisa's debut album.

"I took time to discover who I am in my music and so did he. So now we are working on a song together and I know people are going to love it," he said.