TshisaLIVE

Vusi Nova 'feels ready' to have a kid

01 July 2017 - 14:00 By TshisaLIVE
Vusi Nova is ready to be a daddy
Vusi Nova is ready to be a daddy
Image: Via Vusi Nova Instagram

Crooner Vusi Nova has admitted that now, more than ever, he feels he is ready to be a father.

Vusi told TshisaLIVE that he loved to plan for things in his life and that now at,  33-years-old, he feels ready to have a "mini" Vusi running around.

"Look, I love planning such details around my life and I would love to have a kid. I feel that I am ready and God-willing it will happen," he said.

The musician was reluctant to say who might be the person fit to carry the son he's hoping to have, but he told TshisaLIVE that he would love to have a child as soon as next year. 

Vusi said he has a lot planned for July, including a house remix of one of his popular songs, and dropping his next single Ndimfumene. 

He added that he is also working with his brother, actor Sisa Hewana, on a song that will feature in Sisa's debut album.

"I took time to discover who I am in my music and so did he. So now we are working on a song together and I know people are going to love it," he said.

Veteran actor Marius Weyers in ICU after surgery - reports

Veteran Afrikaans actor Marius Weyers is reportedly recovering in ICU at a hospital in Cape Town after undergoing heart surgery. Netwerk24 reported ...
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

The 411 on Bonang's Bmojis

Bonang is set to make history as the first South African celebrity to get her own set of emojis, or reaction icons.
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

Translated: Boity and Cassper's hilarious 'bf' Twitter convo

Rapper Cassper Nyovest took to Twitter to ask his former lover-turned-friend Boity Thulo about the rumours that she has a new man. The whole ...
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

READ MORE:

Most read

  1. Jay Z admits to cheating on Beyoncé in new album - reports TshisaLIVE
  2. Cassper pays family members a 'salary' each month TshisaLIVE
  3. Nomzamo & Thando get naked for charity TshisaLIVE
  4. A cigar lounge & 4 garages - Cassper spends R10 million on a new crib TshisaLIVE
  5. IN MEMES: Twitter smells beef between Uthando Nes'thembu wives TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Jacob Zuma says ANC stalwarts 'are their own organisation'
#ANCNPC Zuma defines radical economic transformation and talks factionalism, ...

Related articles

  1. AKA puts SAA on blast TshisaLIVE
  2. Nyan'Nyan's confessions leave Twitter shook! TshisaLIVE
  3. CONGRATS! Ntando Duma and Junior's baby girl has arrived TshisaLIVE
  4. Nhlanhla Nciza embraces 'music veteran' status TshisaLIVE
  5. He sent me into a tizz of ecstasy, says Somizi on first time with a man TshisaLIVE