WTF! DJ Khaled gives Trevor Noah odd advice on how to be happy
01 July 2017 - 16:00
Ladies and gentlemen, you could be looking at the next YouTube sensation.
A trippy video of Trevor Noah and DJ Khaled has gone viral, after airing on the Daily Show recently, and if you haven't seen it then prepare for a big fat dose of "wtf".
The video features DJ Khaled giving Trevor valuable life advice on how to be happy, like to feed a hedgehog money and ride a jet ski out of the mouth of a hippo.
The video is full of DJ Khaled catch-phrases...
So, prepare to cringe!
.@djkhaled teaches Trevor how to be optimistic in a world filled with depressing headlines. https://t.co/qKQIEtrvEH pic.twitter.com/hOxQsW8fVm— The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) June 27, 2017
