WTF! DJ Khaled gives Trevor Noah odd advice on how to be happy

01 July 2017 - 16:00 By TshisaLIVE
Trevor Noah gets valuable life advice from DJ Khaled.
Image: Via Comedy Central Twitter

Ladies and gentlemen, you could be looking at the next YouTube sensation.

A trippy video of Trevor Noah and DJ Khaled has gone viral, after airing on the Daily Show recently, and if you haven't seen it then prepare for a big fat dose of "wtf".

The video features DJ Khaled giving Trevor valuable life advice on how to be happy, like to feed a hedgehog money and ride a jet ski out of the mouth of a hippo.

The video is full of DJ Khaled catch-phrases...

So, prepare to cringe! 

