Ayanda pens a heart-warming aniversary love letter to Sfiso

02 July 2017 - 14:00
Sfiso and Ayanda Ncwane
Sfiso and Ayanda Ncwane
Image: Via Ayanda Ncwane Instagram

Ayanda and Sfiso Ncwane would have celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary on Friday. 

And to commemorate the special day Ayanda penned a love letter detailing her pain and feelings. 

"We could be celebrating our 10th year anniversary today. But God's plans were different. I will forever deeply love you. And the more I realise you are never coming back home, I begin to fall in love with you over and over again," she wrote. 

Ayanda added that only God knew how much she wished that she could hold her husband and kiss her husband once more. She detailed how sometimes she hoped someone would tell her that his death was all a bad dream. 

"I love you babe  and i will never get used to the sad fact that you are no more. The boys and i are soldiering on. I am doing my best to fulfill your wishes while continuing with my own assignment on earth. Its not easy but God is guiding me my love. Till we meet again great husband," she added. 

A love letter to my husband: The 30th Of June 2007 I said I DO! Thank you my husband for the greatest memories in my entire life. We could be celebrating our 10th Year anniversary today. But God's plans were different. I will forever deeply love you. And the more I realize you are never coming back home, I begin to fall in love with you over and over again. How i wish to hold you in my arms once more, smell your cologne, kiss you one last time and tell you i love you, only God knows. How i wish someone could just call me and tell me, i am having a bad dream or it was all a prank. My everyday prayer to God is that, we meet some day. On your last journey I dressed you in a white suit because you always told me the "white suit" makes you feel like you are ready to meet God. I hope heaven is a happy place like how you always pictured it. Each time i had dreamt of you I smile for days. I love you babe ❤️ and i will never get used to the sad fact that you are no more. The boys and i are soldiering on. I am doing my best to fulfill your wishes while continuing with my own assignment on earth. Its not easy but God is guiding me my love. Till we meet again Great husband, Gwamanda, Nyamakayishi, Sidlamdaka Nogandaya, the great Igwe of my castle. You died in Christ that alone makes me sleep at night knowing that you shall live again 🙏🏾. From me your wife, MaGumede it was a pleasure sharing our marriage life with you. Rest well my love ❤️. Till we meet again Sthandwa Sami. #TheNcwanez❤️

A post shared by Ayanda Ncwane (@ayandancwane) on

