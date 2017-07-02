Ayanda pens a heart-warming aniversary love letter to Sfiso

Ayanda and Sfiso Ncwane would have celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary on Friday.

And to commemorate the special day Ayanda penned a love letter detailing her pain and feelings.

"We could be celebrating our 10th year anniversary today. But God's plans were different. I will forever deeply love you. And the more I realise you are never coming back home, I begin to fall in love with you over and over again," she wrote.

Ayanda added that only God knew how much she wished that she could hold her husband and kiss her husband once more. She detailed how sometimes she hoped someone would tell her that his death was all a bad dream.

"I love you babe and i will never get used to the sad fact that you are no more. The boys and i are soldiering on. I am doing my best to fulfill your wishes while continuing with my own assignment on earth. Its not easy but God is guiding me my love. Till we meet again great husband," she added.