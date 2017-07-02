Bassie has nothing but praise for Somizi
Basetsana Kumalo is brimming with pride over Somizi's rise to stardom.
Bassie and Somizi go all the way back to when they were still spring chickens.
Ahead of the launch of Somizi's memoir, Dominoes: Unbreakable Spirit earlier this week Bassie had nothing but love for her friend.
"Congratulations and well done my rockstar friend. You give others the right to believe in their dreams, you my friend broke the mould and then you re-built it with your own specs......wooooosheeeeem uyaROCKA," she said.
Bassie added that it was an absolute honour to have penned the foreword in Somizi's book.
She also said that this was Somizi's time to shine. "It is your time to bask in the beautiful warm sunrays that God has bestowed upon you. Shine on sunshine," she added.
Sweet!
