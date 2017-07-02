TshisaLIVE

Fashion fabulous! 7 celebs who slayed at the Durban July

02 July 2017 - 08:16 By TshisaLIVE
Ayanda Thabethe brought elegance to the Durban July festivities.
Ayanda Thabethe brought elegance to the Durban July festivities.
Image: Via Ayanda's Instagram

Some of the country's most famous faces took over Greyville Racecourse in Durban on Saturday for the prestigious Durban July.  And, man, did they look good!

The fashion at the event has become a highlight at the annual horse racing event with many celebs planning their outfits weeks and months in advance.

From famous politicians to popular actresses, some of our faves really brought their a-game.

Who do you think takes the best dressed crown?

All white for the #VDJ Wearing @gertjohancoetzee Shoes: @aldoshoes_sa #Aldo #AldoMovesMe #AldoSA #Aldoshoes

A post shared by Mrs Sarah Langa Mackay (@sarahlanga) on

Touch Down | Mr Bearings 🚀 #AfroMarquee2017 #DurbanJuly2017

A post shared by djtira (@djtira) on

A Dream | Thank you HOLY SPIRIT for being my ever present help ...

A post shared by AYANDA THABETHE (@ayandathabethe_) on

Family time😍😘

A post shared by Juliusmalemasello (@julius.malema.sello) on

💙

A post shared by Kelly Khumalo (@kellykhumaloza) on

#the color of magic #VDJ🏇🏽... well done @gertjohancoetzee 👗🔥👌🏾

A post shared by Norma Gigaba (@norma.gigaba) on

Of course, there were also those who tried to push the fashion envelope a little too far and ended up being the joke of Twitter. Sorry Somgaga

Even Skolopad made it! This time "the lady in the yellow dress" was not gate crashing the red carpet but building her own.

