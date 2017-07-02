Fashion fabulous! 7 celebs who slayed at the Durban July
Some of the country's most famous faces took over Greyville Racecourse in Durban on Saturday for the prestigious Durban July. And, man, did they look good!
The fashion at the event has become a highlight at the annual horse racing event with many celebs planning their outfits weeks and months in advance.
From famous politicians to popular actresses, some of our faves really brought their a-game.
Who do you think takes the best dressed crown?
Of course, there were also those who tried to push the fashion envelope a little too far and ended up being the joke of Twitter. Sorry Somgaga
Somizi is living his dream. Chile! #DurbanJuly pic.twitter.com/Tr1iWII1wp— Passo (@Passeks) July 1, 2017
When you at Durban July but you have Karate lessons at 6 and bed at 7 #VDJ2017 pic.twitter.com/yBoSbmXx2J— The Instigator (@AmBlujay) July 1, 2017
Even Skolopad made it! This time "the lady in the yellow dress" was not gate crashing the red carpet but building her own.
#DurbanJuly thanx u 😘 I am the Queen I had my own carpet this time. pic.twitter.com/riFa4xveVs— #TLOBONENG 🐢 (@queenskolopad) July 1, 2017
