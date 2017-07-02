TshisaLIVE

Thapelo Mokoena details stepping into a journalist's shoes

03 July 2017 - 08:02 By Chrizelda Kekana
Thapelo Mokoena's Broken Vows character Uhuru has allowed him a different perspective on what journalism means.
Thapelo Mokoena's Broken Vows character Uhuru has allowed him a different perspective on what journalism means.
Image: Via Thapelo Mokoena Instagram

In order to bring his character on Broken Vows to life, Thapelo Mokoena stepped into the shoes' of activists such as Ernesto "Che" Guevara, Thomas Sankara and photo journalist Alf Khumalo.

Thapelo plays the character of Uhuru, a passionate writer who has pushed him to learn what it means to be a journalist. The actor who deals with the media on a daily basis admitted that he now views journalism in a different light.  

“I found that journalism is such a unique space and I had to look at the little details that make a great journalist. I approached it from a messenger’s perspective because it is almost revolutionary what true journalists do,” he said.

Thapelo explained that from his research he found that journalists have the difficult decision of choosing what the way a story is told. 

“I looked at revolutionaries and people like Alf that knew that a message had to be delivered and became creative in finding a channel to tell it. That is the type of journalist I would be and the one I choose to bring to life through Uhuru,” he said.

Perhaps also inspired by his passion for story telling, Thapelo yearns to outlive his legacy by sharing his skills with young people.

He has a number of projects he’s been pushing to ensure growth of the industry through development of young talent.

“I started the #BookYourFirstGig talks to help equip young people who are looking at entering the industry. We also have the mobile cinema initiative that we hope will grow to allow all South Africans exposure to locally produced films,” he said.

Thapelo received the SAFTAs Youth Achiever Award earlier this year for his stellar work in the industry. The Youth Achiever Award category is presented to a newcomer or young individual in the industry who has demonstrated excellence in their craft.

