TshisaLIVE

WATCH: Buhle Samuels and Takkies' sexy moves

02 July 2017 - 08:00 By TshisaLIVE
Buhle Samuels and Takkies' dance number for Wild Thoughts is everything!
Buhle Samuels and Takkies' dance number for Wild Thoughts is everything!
Image: Via Instagram

The amount of sexiness  in this video starring actress Buhle Samuels and choreographer Takkies jamming to DJ Khaled's latest single Wild Thoughts might just leave you with, er, wild thoughts.

From hair flips to slow booty-hops, the brief dance number is packed with smooth moves.

The feel good track by DJ Khaled, which features Rihanna and Bryson Tiller, plays in the background as Buhle and Takkies show off some sultry moves in high heels.

You may want to grab a glass of water before you watch this...

