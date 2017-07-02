TshisaLIVE

WATCH: The biggest lesson Somizi taught his daughter

02 July 2017 - 16:00 By TshisaLIVE
Somizi Mhlongo.
Image: Via Somizi Instagram

Everyone knows that Somizi runs his own race and does not conform to anything. 

The Idols judge who has a 22-year-old daughter Bahumi also taught her to be unapologetically proud of who she is, and live on her own terms. 

Speaking at the launch of her dad's memoir earlier this week, Bahumi struggled to fight back tears as she spoke about the greatest lesson he taught her. 

Bahumi reflected on how Somizi was so excited about her starting pre-school that he bought her different coloured hairbands and did a hairdo for her. 

Unfortunately the kids at school didn't like her colourful hairdo which upset Bahumi who returned home crying. 

"The first thing he did was tighten the hairbands and then said, 'I will be damned if you live at the mercy of what other people think about you,'" she said. 

Check out the emotional speech here: 

