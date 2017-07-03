TshisaLIVE

Bonang is ready for marriage, says AKA is the one

03 July 2017 - 11:37 By TshisaLIVE
Bonang describes AKA as
Bonang describes AKA as "the one".
Image: AKA Instagram

Bonang Matheba has revealed she is ready to walk down the aisle and has described AKA as "the one".  

Speaking to Sowetan magazine Mzansi's 'it girl' said that at 30, she feels ready to settle down.

"I think marriage, for me, has always been finding and marrying your best friend. It's about being at a time and space in your life where you are ready to settle down and it can happen whenever. I mean, I'm good now, I'm content so I can get married," she said.

While B didn't bluntly state that AKA will be the groom waiting for her at the alter, she did openly declare him "the one". 

"He [AKA] is my best friend, my confidant, my right hand man, my biggest fan, my partner in crime, my BFF and so much more," she said.

Bonang recently celebrated her 30th birthday and her bae went all out on spoiling her with a flashy trip to New York.

According to an analysis by TshisaLIVE, it seems AKA spent more than R79,000 on flights, accommodation at the fancy Trump International Hotel & Tower New York, a designer Balmain blazer and fancy meals at Nello restaurant on Madison Avenue in Manhattan. 

READ MORE:

OPW: Twitter goes in on bride's 'imported' dress from Durban

This week's Our Perfect Wedding couple from Port Elizabeth impressed Twitter, until the bride's dressmaker revealed her wedding gown was "imported" ...
TshisaLIVE
2 hours ago

Pulane drags DMF's 'gold digger' Mbali

As the curtains were drawn on another season of Mzansi Magic's hit reality dating show, Date My Family, fans were introduced to perhaps the season's ...
TshisaLIVE
2 hours ago

Slay! Nomzamo is the African Queen of America

Less than a week after hosting the BET International Awards ceremony, SA's Nomzamo Mbatha is set to light up another American stage.
TshisaLIVE
3 hours ago

Most read

  1. Cassper pays family members a 'salary' each month TshisaLIVE
  2. Nomzamo & Thando get naked for charity TshisaLIVE
  3. A fairytale affair: Bonang's 30th soirée to cost R500k TshisaLIVE
  4. Nyan'Nyan's confessions leave Twitter shook! TshisaLIVE
  5. A cigar lounge & 4 garages - Cassper spends R10 million on a new crib TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Fires destroy homes at Durban informal settlement
French mosque shooting wounds eight

Related articles

  1. Cassper was 'furious' over the 'Papa Penny's son' reports TshisaLIVE
  2. WATCH: The biggest lesson Somizi taught his daughter TshisaLIVE
  3. Bassie has nothing but praise for Somizi TshisaLIVE
  4. WATCH: Nigerian star Toke says Bonang is a blessing TshisaLIVE
  5. Fashion fabulous! 7 celebs who slayed at the Durban July TshisaLIVE