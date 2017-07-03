Bonang is ready for marriage, says AKA is the one

Bonang Matheba has revealed she is ready to walk down the aisle and has described AKA as "the one".

Speaking to Sowetan magazine Mzansi's 'it girl' said that at 30, she feels ready to settle down.

"I think marriage, for me, has always been finding and marrying your best friend. It's about being at a time and space in your life where you are ready to settle down and it can happen whenever. I mean, I'm good now, I'm content so I can get married," she said.

While B didn't bluntly state that AKA will be the groom waiting for her at the alter, she did openly declare him "the one".

"He [AKA] is my best friend, my confidant, my right hand man, my biggest fan, my partner in crime, my BFF and so much more," she said.

Bonang recently celebrated her 30th birthday and her bae went all out on spoiling her with a flashy trip to New York.

According to an analysis by TshisaLIVE, it seems AKA spent more than R79,000 on flights, accommodation at the fancy Trump International Hotel & Tower New York, a designer Balmain blazer and fancy meals at Nello restaurant on Madison Avenue in Manhattan.