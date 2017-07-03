From disses to fighting over money: How Kanye & Jay Z fell out

Once the best of friends, US megastars Kanye West and Jay Z have reportedly fallen out over money.

According to TMZ, Kanye has pulled out his ownership share in Tidal and terminated his contract with the music streaming service after he was apparently owed $3 million (R39 million) by Jay's company.

Kanye is apparently fuming because he was not paid a bonus for bringing fans to the service with his album, The Life of Pablo and was apparently not reimbursed for music videos he shot with the company.

Tidal has allegedly threatened to counter-sue Kanye if he starts working with another streaming service.

Reports of the split came only hours after Jay Z seemed to throw shade at Kanye on his latest album.

According to US music publication, Consequence of Sound, Jay mocked Kanye's track 30 hours and suggested that the rapper was more concerned with running his mouth than working on himself. The magazine also claims that Jay Z rapped about Kanye being ungrateful after receiving a $20 million loan (R262 million).

It's a dramatic turn of events from just six years ago when Kanye and Jay teamed up for a collaborative album and a massive tour together.

Their relationship slowly fell apart after Kanye married reality star Kim Kardashian, with reports that Jay even missed the couple's wedding.

It all came to a head late last year after Jay apparently failed to reach out to Kanye when Kim was robbed at gunpoint.

During a concert, Kanye stopped to rant about his relationship with the music mogul and suggested that he still had not heard from his former friend.

