TshisaLIVE

Isibaya's Thuli Thabethe fears being 'typecast'

03 July 2017 - 07:00 By Chrizelda Kekana
Actress Thuli Thabethe doesn't want to be type cast, says it's every artist's worst fear.
Actress Thuli Thabethe doesn't want to be type cast, says it's every artist's worst fear.
Image: Via Thuli Thabethe instagram

Actress Thuli Thabethe has expressed relief over bagging the role of  Beauty on Isibaya, explaining that the one thing she fears as an actor is to be typecast.

During an interview with TshisaLIVE, Thuli explained that the non-existent pool of roles to pick from in South Africa makes one appreciate getting different roles.

“There are not so many roles available to choose from. After I won a SAFTA for my role in City Ses’la, I feared that people may think that is all I am good at but luckily Beauty came along. It has been such a pleasure to play that character because she’s unlike all the roles I’ve had. She’s a little bit of every woman I know, a collage of the women I’ve lived with in my reality,” she said.

The award-winning actress became a household name when she kept viewers laughing in the sitcom City Ses’la.

Thuli explained that she enjoyed telling proudly South African stories and that Beauty who is the wife of a taxi boss fulfills that utold TshisaLIVE she had appeared in other productions, her character on Isibaya was her second “stable” role since City Ses’la. She plays the wife of a taxi boss with a bad reputation Judas Ngwenya (played by Menzi Ngubane).

She said found pleasure in telling a story that is authentically South African.

“There is no other place in the world that even claim to have a taxi industry like the one we have in Mzansi. It’s so authentically ours and I get to tell the story through the perspective of Beauty and it is fascinating,” she said.

READ MORE:

Bonang is ready for marriage, says AKA is the one

Bonang Matheba has revealed she is ready to walk down the aisle and has described AKA as "the one".   Speaking to Sowetan magazine Mzansi's 'it girl' ...
TshisaLIVE
13 hours ago

From disses to fighting over money: How Kanye & Jay Z fell out

Once the best of friends, US megastars Kanye West and Jay Z have reportedly fallen out over money.
TshisaLIVE
14 hours ago

OPW: Twitter goes in on bride's 'imported' dress from Durban

This week's Our Perfect Wedding couple from Port Elizabeth impressed Twitter, until the bride's dressmaker revealed her wedding gown was "imported" ...
TshisaLIVE
15 hours ago

Most read

  1. Nomzamo & Thando get naked for charity TshisaLIVE
  2. WTF! DJ Khaled gives Trevor Noah odd advice on how to be happy TshisaLIVE
  3. Broke Kelly Khumalo once went to Somizi for petrol money TshisaLIVE
  4. Cassper pays family members a 'salary' each month TshisaLIVE
  5. 'I might be fired for this' - Nyan'Nyan host Luyanda defends Robert Marawa TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

What it means: Nathi Mthethwa's briefing on ANC strategy and tactics
Cellphone thief gets more than she bargained for

Related articles

  1. Pulane drags DMF's 'gold digger' Mbali TshisaLIVE
  2. Slay! Nomzamo is the African Queen of America TshisaLIVE
  3. Cassper was 'furious' over the 'Papa Penny's son' reports TshisaLIVE
  4. WATCH: The biggest lesson Somizi taught his daughter TshisaLIVE
  5. Bassie has nothing but praise for Somizi TshisaLIVE