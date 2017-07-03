Isibaya's Thuli Thabethe fears being 'typecast'

Actress Thuli Thabethe has expressed relief over bagging the role of Beauty on Isibaya, explaining that the one thing she fears as an actor is to be typecast.

During an interview with TshisaLIVE, Thuli explained that the non-existent pool of roles to pick from in South Africa makes one appreciate getting different roles.

“There are not so many roles available to choose from. After I won a SAFTA for my role in City Ses’la, I feared that people may think that is all I am good at but luckily Beauty came along. It has been such a pleasure to play that character because she’s unlike all the roles I’ve had. She’s a little bit of every woman I know, a collage of the women I’ve lived with in my reality,” she said.

The award-winning actress became a household name when she kept viewers laughing in the sitcom City Ses’la.

Thuli explained that she enjoyed telling proudly South African stories and that Beauty who is the wife of a taxi boss fulfills that

She said found pleasure in telling a story that is authentically South African.

“There is no other place in the world that even claim to have a taxi industry like the one we have in Mzansi. It’s so authentically ours and I get to tell the story through the perspective of Beauty and it is fascinating,” she said.