OPW: Twitter goes in on bride's 'imported' dress from Durban
This week's Our Perfect Wedding couple from Port Elizabeth impressed Twitter, until the bride's dressmaker revealed her wedding gown was "imported" from Durban, leaving tweeps confused.
Luxolo and Noluthando shared their story with the nation and let tweeps into their 'perfect wedding'.
Ever since the bride and her dressmaker revealed that the dress had been imported Twitter was expecting an international destination.
So when the dressmaker said it was imported from Durban, Twitter users lost their minds and a steady stream of memes followed.
After she said the dress is imported, expected to hear some European country's name. Kanti from Durban 😂 their faces 😂 #OurPerfectWedding pic.twitter.com/dyN9xq5Naz— Karabo Mokgoko (@Karabo_Mokgoko) July 2, 2017
Entlek South Africans are full of crap, A dress from Durban to PE is imported. #OurPerfectWedding pic.twitter.com/74DEukhBhh— Tebo Mokgosi♋ (@TS_Medusa) July 2, 2017
#OurPerfectWedding s/o to the maid of honor for taking those keys out of the ignition pic.twitter.com/UpcxPIMu1d— Under Construction (@Olefeels) July 3, 2017
#opwmzansi #OurPerfectWedding— RiRi👅💦 (@Ms_Reelax) July 2, 2017
Lol it's an import.....from durban pic.twitter.com/qdnkcvetUE
#OurPerfectWedding #OPWMzansi #OPW— Tumi Sole (@tumisole) July 2, 2017
Dress imported from Durbs! pic.twitter.com/X41Umsz7f6
Bakwethu she is importing her dress moss, all the way from KZN to Eastern Cape, it's interprovincial #opwmzansi pic.twitter.com/WMYhSfAhWv— S A B E L O (@sabbiem) July 2, 2017
Durban is a country😂😂#OurPerfectWedding pic.twitter.com/ausCYimqYx— ❤Miss 'ANN'💖 (@Puseletso_ann) July 2, 2017
#OurPerfectWedding— Ⓜ🔜WeData ✊ (@MrBurgz) July 2, 2017
People coming back from #DurbanJuly2017 need a VISA moes.. nizoyeka ukuthanda izinto. 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/yyRTeUOMpn
