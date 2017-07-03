OPW: Twitter goes in on bride's 'imported' dress from Durban

This week's Our Perfect Wedding couple from Port Elizabeth impressed Twitter, until the bride's dressmaker revealed her wedding gown was "imported" from Durban, leaving tweeps confused.

Luxolo and Noluthando shared their story with the nation and let tweeps into their 'perfect wedding'.

Ever since the bride and her dressmaker revealed that the dress had been imported Twitter was expecting an international destination.

So when the dressmaker said it was imported from Durban, Twitter users lost their minds and a steady stream of memes followed.