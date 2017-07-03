TshisaLIVE

OPW: Twitter goes in on bride's 'imported' dress from Durban

03 July 2017 - 10:22 By TshisaLIVE
OPW's Luxulo and Noluthando tied the knot on national TV for all to see her
OPW's Luxulo and Noluthando tied the knot on national TV for all to see her "imported" dress.
Image: Via Mzansi Magic Twitter

This week's Our Perfect Wedding couple from Port Elizabeth impressed Twitter, until the bride's dressmaker revealed her wedding gown was "imported" from Durban, leaving tweeps confused.

Luxolo and Noluthando shared their story with the nation and let tweeps into their 'perfect wedding'. 

Ever since the bride and her dressmaker revealed that the dress had been imported Twitter was expecting an international destination. 

So when the dressmaker said it was imported from Durban, Twitter users lost their minds and a steady stream of memes followed. 

READ MORE:

Slay! Nomzamo is the African Queen of America

Less than a week after hosting the BET International Awards ceremony, SA's Nomzamo Mbatha is set to light up another American stage.
TshisaLIVE
3 hours ago

Cassper was 'furious' over the 'Papa Penny's son' reports

Rapper Cassper Nyovest has once again revisited his feelings over how the reports that claimed Papa Penny was his father affected him and his ...
TshisaLIVE
5 hours ago

WATCH: The biggest lesson Somizi taught his daughter

Everyone knows that Somizi runs his own race and does not conform to anything.  The Idols judge who has a 22-year-old daughter Bahumi also taught her ...
TshisaLIVE
20 hours ago

Most read

  1. Cassper pays family members a 'salary' each month TshisaLIVE
  2. Nomzamo & Thando get naked for charity TshisaLIVE
  3. A fairytale affair: Bonang's 30th soirée to cost R500k TshisaLIVE
  4. Nyan'Nyan's confessions leave Twitter shook! TshisaLIVE
  5. A cigar lounge & 4 garages - Cassper spends R10 million on a new crib TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Fires destroy homes at Durban informal settlement
French mosque shooting wounds eight

Related articles

  1. Bassie has nothing but praise for Somizi TshisaLIVE
  2. WATCH: Nigerian star Toke says Bonang is a blessing TshisaLIVE
  3. Fashion fabulous! 7 celebs who slayed at the Durban July TshisaLIVE
  4. WATCH: Buhle Samuels and Takkies' sexy moves TshisaLIVE
  5. WTF! DJ Khaled gives Trevor Noah odd advice on how to be happy TshisaLIVE