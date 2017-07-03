Polygamist Musa not ready for wife number 5

Fans of the family's hit reality show Uthando Nes'thembu couldn't help but wonder if a fifth wife had joined the family and was being introduced at the prestigious event.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE Musa denied that the lady was part of their family and said that she was just a fan who wanted to be in on the action.

"Everyone wanted a piece of us when we arrived at the Durban July. That lady just wanted a picture with my wives. We don't even know her or her name. My wives said people were talking about her being my fifth wife and I told them to sort it out because they were the ones who took the picture with her," he joked.

Musa added the family was not ready for wife number five just yet. "We okay with where we are at the moment. We are not ready for wife number five," he added.