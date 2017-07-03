Pulane drags DMF's 'gold digger' Mbali

As the curtains were drawn on another season of Mzansi Magic's hit reality dating show, Date My Family, the show's bachelorette Mbali found herself in the middle of a Twitter feud between the Pulane and her fans.

25-year-old Mbali had fans in stitches as she went on a journey to try find love. But Pulane was not impressed by Mbali's 'drinking habits' and took to Twitter to lambaste her.