TshisaLIVE

Pulane drags DMF's 'gold digger' Mbali

03 July 2017 - 10:15 By TshisaLIVE
Date My Family bachelorette Mbali gave us life.
Date My Family bachelorette Mbali gave us life.
Image: Mzansi Magic

As the curtains were drawn on another season of Mzansi Magic's hit reality dating show, Date My Family, the show's bachelorette Mbali found herself  in the middle of a Twitter feud between the Pulane and her fans.

25-year-old Mbali had fans in stitches as she went on a journey to try find love. But Pulane was not impressed by Mbali's 'drinking habits' and took to Twitter to lambaste her.

Date My Family fans leapt to Mbali's defence, and led to Pulane having to fight off followers on several fronts.

But that doesn't mean other people weren't entertained by Mbali's antics. 

Her long list of must-haves and deal-breakers meant that any potential bae had to be really special if he had any chance with her. And of course, Twitter was there with their jokes and memes when Mbali gave them the boot.

And while Mbali's love for her liquor rubbed Pulane the wrong way, Twitter was having a field day with her drinking habits.

READ MORE:

WATCH: The biggest lesson Somizi taught his daughter

Everyone knows that Somizi runs his own race and does not conform to anything.  The Idols judge who has a 22-year-old daughter Bahumi also taught her ...
TshisaLIVE
20 hours ago

A fairytale affair: Bonang's 30th soirée to cost R500k

Bonang Matheba recently turned 30 but in true queen B style the celebrations are far from over as there is reportedly a big gala dinner worth half a ...
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

Diski Divas returns with new stars

Despite its drama-filled past Mzansi Magic's reality show Diski Divas has been renewed for a third season and will return to screens next month with ...
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Cassper pays family members a 'salary' each month TshisaLIVE
  2. Nomzamo & Thando get naked for charity TshisaLIVE
  3. A fairytale affair: Bonang's 30th soirée to cost R500k TshisaLIVE
  4. Nyan'Nyan's confessions leave Twitter shook! TshisaLIVE
  5. A cigar lounge & 4 garages - Cassper spends R10 million on a new crib TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Fires destroy homes at Durban informal settlement
French mosque shooting wounds eight

Related articles

  1. Yes, Bonang does get a mention in Somizi’s book TshisaLIVE
  2. Jay Z admits to cheating on Beyoncé in new album - reports TshisaLIVE
  3. Record companies run radio in SA, says Cassper TshisaLIVE
  4. Cassper pays family members a 'salary' each month TshisaLIVE
  5. Mshoza gets a 'part-time job' in HR TshisaLIVE