Pulane drags DMF's 'gold digger' Mbali

As the curtains were drawn on another season of Mzansi Magic's hit reality dating show, Date My Family, the show's bachelorette Mbali found herself in the middle of a Twitter feud between the Pulane and her fans.
25-year-old Mbali had fans in stitches as she went on a journey to try find love. But Pulane was not impressed by Mbali's 'drinking habits' and took to Twitter to lambaste her.
I'm sorry but this girl looks way older than 25...and she wants a blesser not a boyfriend😕people are exhausting 😞#DateMyFamily— Pulane Lenkoe (@Lyanah_Lenkoe) July 2, 2017
Okay now we know why she looks older than her age, she's an alcoholic😒#DateMyFamily— Pulane Lenkoe (@Lyanah_Lenkoe) July 2, 2017
I'm over this ratchet drunk, of a gold digger😰#DateMyFamily— Pulane Lenkoe (@Lyanah_Lenkoe) July 2, 2017
Date My Family fans leapt to Mbali's defence, and led to Pulane having to fight off followers on several fronts.
I take it you are spokesperson ya di alcoholic🤣, well sorry boo was never an alcoholic, always made sure I take good care of myself☺️ https://t.co/D2dK5XIYsp— Pulane Lenkoe (@Lyanah_Lenkoe) July 2, 2017
Dude . Like no need to hurt people like that imagine if she reads this— Vonani (@ItsYourGirlVoni) July 2, 2017
Well if she can be a bitch in reality tv, I'm sure she can handle an opinion or two, it's the truth tho https://t.co/2mjKctha3d— Pulane Lenkoe (@Lyanah_Lenkoe) July 2, 2017
She loves how she looks Pulane,stop shaming https://t.co/dfODOq8xmd— nonhlanhla mkhwanazi (@noni_mkhwanazi) July 2, 2017
I wish I felt sorry for her but I don't ey🙄I don't care https://t.co/uNk8mjjuw8— Pulane Lenkoe (@Lyanah_Lenkoe) July 2, 2017
But that doesn't mean other people weren't entertained by Mbali's antics.
Her long list of must-haves and deal-breakers meant that any potential bae had to be really special if he had any chance with her. And of course, Twitter was there with their jokes and memes when Mbali gave them the boot.
Mbali bafethu!!! #dmfmzansi #DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/CS199F2AIh— Ngwana Wa Kgosi👑🙏 (@mamoshabesuzan) July 2, 2017
Him : Can you cook for the whole family?— Nomvula Letsoko (@Miss_Letsoko) July 2, 2017
Mbali: Can he provide for the whole family? 🔥🔥🔥
Home girl is giving me life struu. #DateMyFamily
Dear Gawd— Yashani D😄 (@Ashley_Dorothy) July 2, 2017
Thank you for Mbali.
Sincerely Sataftika😄 #DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/6qShoUsU69
I want Mbali to be my friend #DateMyFamily #dmfmzansi pic.twitter.com/WsBVYdKkVs— Lebohang (@Lebza_M) July 2, 2017
Today's episode got to be one the most entertaining episode of #DateMyFamily Mbalenhle is such a character #Dmfmzansi pic.twitter.com/8OYIg6Tdbz— SIBONGILE NTULI🇿🇦 (@Sibongile_Dust) July 2, 2017
And while Mbali's love for her liquor rubbed Pulane the wrong way, Twitter was having a field day with her drinking habits.
Itumeleng feels very passionately about Mbali NOT coming back for him. Blame it on the alcohol. #DMFMzansi pic.twitter.com/rUKKtcttkG— Mzansi Magic (@Mzansimagic) July 2, 2017
"I don't go to church, I only go on Good Friday", she says with a glass of wine in hand #DateMyFamily 😂 😂 😂— Anyik Duku (@Nykster3000) July 2, 2017
I have brought a bottle of wine.— Galeboe (@GeeMolema) July 2, 2017
Chesa! This girl is fun #DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/0yccMkjf13
The way Mbali loves wine I don't think the rejected bachelor's will get a bottle at the end of the show #DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/BHsAPo6dsZ— Chief.👑 (@Aysap_) July 2, 2017
Mxm, she finished my wine #DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/nFVofapVIW— Achieve (@AchieveUbisi) July 2, 2017
Itu's face when Mbali finish her wine #DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/o02ATD9l7m— Lerato Mabuse (@CallItLuv) July 2, 2017
