Skolopad's 'covered up' look not a win with fans

Entertainer Skolopad, still known to many as the 'lady in the yellow dress', debuted her new look at the Durban July this weekend but fans were not totally on board with the modified version.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE Skolopad said she loved her new look but knew it would receive mixed reactions.

"Every Durban July I wear long dresses because I always dress according to the theme. So for the Metros, SAMAs and feature awards I choose my own outfits that often reveal my body. I know now that people are concerned about what I wear, instead of what Skolopad is doing in the industry, but I want to change that," she said.

She previously told TshisaLIVE that she would move away from nudity as an attempt to re-introduce herself to Mzansi.

She hoped her new image as a musician would help refocus people's attention to her talent.

Fans on Twitter were split into opposing groups with some applauding her "covered up" look, while others missed her famous semi-nude looks.

Memes of Skolopad's outfit flooded Twitter and was even compared to a an "OPW bride's dress".