Slay! Nomzamo is the African Queen of America

Actress Nomzamo Mbatha is flying the South African flag high in America, captivating audiences with her bubbly nature and contagious smile.

Less than a week after lighting up screens as the co-host of the BET International Awards ceremony in Los Angeles, Nomzamo once again dazzled American audiences when she hosted the prestigious Essence Music Festival this past weekend.

The festival, held in New Orleans, Louisiana, is one of the world's leading lifestyle events and draws thousands of fans each year. It featured performances by US megastars Diana Ross, Mary J. Blige, Chance The Rapper, Solange and John Legend.

Nomzamo said that she was honoured to represent South Africa at the event.

"I am excited to not only be experiencing the Essence Music Festival in its home ground, New Orleans, but also to be working at this event with such a rich culture. Like always, I will be giving it a special African flair," she said, ahead of the event.

Besides her superb presenting skills, Nomzamo's dress sense has also won over fashion critics across the world, making it onto the best-dressed list of several well-known fashion critics for her African-inspired BET outfit.