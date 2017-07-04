Awks! Siv Ngesi declines selfie after Metro cop fines him
04 July 2017 - 16:19
Comedian and TV personality Siv Ngesi ran into an awkward situation after he was rebuked by a Metro police officer.
Taking to Twitter Siv said he was stopped by an officer and was slapped with a fine for breaking a traffic law.
Siv admitted that he was in the wrong, but he could not possibly agree to taking a selfie right afterwards.
To the traffic cop who just gave me a ticket , yes I was in the wrong and no you don't get a selfie! Now we're fair pic.twitter.com/IaTyt2BW7n— Siv Ngesi (@iamSivN) July 3, 2017
Siv added that he was not upset about getting the fine but just couldn't bring himself to take the selfie.
"I ain't being mean but I can't take a selfie with him after he punished me ... like my mom telling me she loves me after moering me," he said.
