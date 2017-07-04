TshisaLIVE

Awks! Siv Ngesi declines selfie after Metro cop fines him

04 July 2017 - 16:19 By TshisaLIVE
Siv Ngesi
Image: Travel Weekly

Comedian and TV personality Siv Ngesi ran into an awkward situation after he was rebuked by a Metro police officer.

Taking to Twitter Siv said he was stopped by an officer and was slapped with a fine for breaking a traffic law. 

Siv admitted that he was in the wrong, but he could not possibly agree to taking a selfie right afterwards. 

Siv added that he was not upset about getting the fine but just couldn't bring himself to take the selfie. 

"I ain't being mean but I can't take a selfie with him after he punished me ... like my mom telling me she loves me after moering me," he said. 

