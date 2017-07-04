EXCLUSIVE! Skolopad's manager appalled by 'pimp' requests for her

Skolopad's manager has revealed shocking details of how he has been left disgusted by requests from people to book the musician and internet sensation for sex.

In an exclusive interview with TshisaLIVE Skolopad's manger and PR person, Tebogo Mofokeng, explained how he has had to deal with "pimp" requests from people.

"I get offers from people to 'organise' Skolopad for them and in return they will elevate her to fame. I'm a father to a daughter myself, how can I do that to Skolopad? Skolopad has been violated by men before and I can't and won't, as her manager, pimp her out," he said.

The distressed manager said he was "hurt" that people were only offering Skolopad a chance "in exchange for sexual favours".

He said he knew people loved Skolopad and acknowledges the star quality she possesses but such requests appalled him.

Tebogo said they had attempted to offer people a modified version of Skolopad, which they debuted at the Vodacom Durban July, but still received "pimp" requests instead of lucrative entertainment related deals after the event.

Skolopad told TshisaLIVE that she has given her all to make her brand work because she is passionate about entertainment.

However, she explained that she is on the verge of giving up.

"I've tried my utmost best to prove to the industry that I'm capable but no has offered me an opportunity. I'm emotionally drained by the entire situation and scared that Skolopad will end up jeopardising my [nursing] job. No one in the industry is willing to give me a chance," she said.