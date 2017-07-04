TshisaLIVE

Letshego Zulu compiles 'Gugu time capsule' for their daughter

04 July 2017 - 08:00 By Chrizelda Kekana
Letshego Zulu is putting a time capsule together of her late husband Gugu Zulu's memories for their 2-year-old daughter Lelethu.
Image: via Gugu Zulu Instagram

Letshego Zulu wants to ensure that Gugu Zulu's legacy never fades away, more so for their daughter who will now get to know her dad through a time capsule put together by her mom and SA.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Letshego explained that she needed help to create a time capsule for her daughter that would give a bigger and better picture of Gugu to their two-year-old daughter.

"I decided to do the time capsule simply because I have a lot of beautiful memories to share but I can only tell Lelethu so much about her dad. However an entire nation has amazing memories of him as well and I would love to give her a bigger and better story of her dad," she said.

Letshego explained that she is on a mission to get as many people as possible to share the experiences they shared with Gugu, all for Lelethu's benefit. 

"The idea of asking people for their memories was brought to me by one of Gugu's closest friends  Maurice Mdlolo. I'm asking people people to email their memories so that I can print them and collate them in the form of a coffee table book for her so she can have it the rest of her life," she said.

The adventure-mommy told TshisaLIVE she plans on giving Lelethu access to the treasure as soon as she starts asking questions about her dad and her readiness to read would also be an indicator.

"I will give it to her when she's a teenager or when she starts asking about her dad. Of course she needs to be old enough to read. I'll take cues from her in terms of readiness," she said.

She added that she also kept some of  Gugu's possessions for her daughter. Things like his favourite time piece, his sports watch, mini car models, and favourite t-shirt.

 To share your memories of Gugu Zulu with his daughter, here's the email to send them to: adventurebabyza@gmail.com.

